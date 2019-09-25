“Education is a natural process carried out by the child and is not acquired by listening to words but by experiences in the environment.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
I believe the first thing that draws your eye in a Montessori classroom is the materials. Beautiful objects, neatly ordered from left to right, and clearly organized into curriculum areas. The Montessori materials at Creative Minds introduce children to abstract concepts and critical thinking skills using concrete materials.
Dr. Montessori demonstrated that by providing concrete, hands-on exploration in their early years, students discover the “why” behind mathematical operations and formulas, rather than merely memorizing them. Let’s look at a powerful example: the binomial cube.
An iconic sensorial material, the binomial cube visually introduces the child to the concept of cubes of binomials while providing a fun challenge. Presented to children from around 3.5 to 4 years old, the purpose of the material is less focused on the actual, complex mathematics behind the material, but rather provides a challenge for a child’s ability to find patterns and relationships between the blocks.
When first introduced to the child, the binomial cube is presented as a challenging, three-dimensional puzzle. Each cube is made up of a number of colored blocks, which fit together in a specific way. Assembling them uses a child’s fine motor skills and requires the ability to discriminate between the blocks based on multiple characteristics, because the cubes’ blocks vary in color, size and shape! This makes the binomial cube a more complex sensorial material that requires organized thinking to master.
The Montessori binomial cube is comprised of eight wooden blocks that, when put together correctly, create a cube. These blocks fit into a natural wood box, which has the completed cube painted on the lid.
The blocks are color-coded, and different sizes, and fit together to create a binomial pattern, representing the cube of two numbers, (a + b). The cube itself physically represents a mathematical equation, which is (a + b)³ = (a + b) (a + b) (a + b) = a³ + 3a²b + 3ab² + b³. Yup — heavy stuff there!
You have free articles remaining.
The binomial cube is introduced with a story about two kings that live in a special castle. This story captures the child’s imagination and provides a “hook” for further exploration. It goes something like this:
“There is a blue king and a red king and they live in a castle.” Invite the child to find the red and blue cube, isolate the red and blue cube on the table on top. Then continue: “The blue king has followers and the red king has followers. Can you find the followers of the red king? Can you find the followers of the blue king?”
Children will return to the cube time after time, improving their dexterity and visual acuity. After a child has mastered building the binomial cube inside of the box, they may try building it outside of the box, or even building each layer separately in order to spot similarities in patterns. Some students at Creative Minds are able to assemble the cubes while blindfolded!
When the binomial cube is reintroduced at the elementary level, it takes on new life! It is a precursor for more complex mathematical concepts, including fractions and algebra. Our students assign values to each block, and by deconstructing, labeling and reconstructing the binomial cube, they discover that it is a concrete representation of the cube of a simple binomial equation: (a + b)³. This formula is not given to our students — it is discovered by them!
The binomial cube is one of those amazing Montessori materials! It introduces abstract math concepts to children as young as 4 without them even knowing it! The early sensorial experience with the cube inspires them again at age 8 or 9, when they use the cube for algebra. The material provides the all-important bridge between concrete and abstract thinking. The binomial cube is a perfect representation of the basic premise of Montessori education: Children are capable of understanding and mastering concepts far beyond what we typically expect in preschool or early elementary settings, if those concepts are presented in a developmentally appropriate way.
Montessori rocks!