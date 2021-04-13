Bauso: Is Montessori elementary right for your child?

The curriculum is blended with Maria Montessori's Great Lessons on the origin of the universe and individually chosen research. Our Elementary Environments, with their strong sense of community and led by certified teachers who serve as mentors and guides, foster within students a "habit of academic excellence." We reach children through various forms of intelligence, thus educating the whole child. Most importantly, the structure of our Elementary Environments teach students to think for themselves. Our teachers focus on asking questions that inspire students to inquire, analyze and evaluate as fully engaged learners.

Maria Montessori recognized that children in the second plane of development (ages 6-12) are at a sensitive period for moral reasoning. At CMMS, our elementary program integrates character development throughout the curriculum and guides children as they examine world issues through a moral lens. By giving students the freedom and responsibility to direct their own learning through individual research, our children gain a sense of dignity in the Elementary Environment and feel respected by their peers and teachers.

Creative Minds Montessori’s curriculum has a distinctly global view. Students learn a foreign language, and world geography, international cultures, world history and global economics are woven throughout the fabric of the curriculum.