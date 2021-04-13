Bauso: Is Montessori elementary right for your child?

"Education cannot be effective unless it helps a child to open up himself to life.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
There have been some very vocal disagreements recently over every aspect of the American educational experience. Where to go, what to teach, how to teach, when to teach — all parents hope to find the best educational program for their children. Add a deadly pandemic to the mix, and the choices become nearly overwhelming.
Although Montessori preschool and kindergarten programs are the most widespread today, Montessori elementary schools are becoming increasingly popular as parents search for educational alternatives.
The benefits of Montessori, with emphasis on independent learning and the warm, supportive community, continue to be important as children progress in their education. With Montessori materials developed by Maria Montessori herself over 100 years ago, her educational philosophies have stood the test of time, building self-directed and confident learners all over the world.
Our Montessori environments offer students a hands-on approach to learning, paired with the freedom to explore and learn at their own pace. The children at Creative Minds Montessori School are guided through their environments, choosing concrete tools to explore subjects that spark their interest. In the Elementary Environment, our students move from the concrete world of their preschool years to a more abstract world that leads them to question "Why?" Our elementary curriculum encourages and nurtures this natural curiosity through an organized mastery of fundamental skills and basic core knowledge.
The curriculum is blended with Maria Montessori's Great Lessons on the origin of the universe and individually chosen research. Our Elementary Environments, with their strong sense of community and led by certified teachers who serve as mentors and guides, foster within students a "habit of academic excellence." We reach children through various forms of intelligence, thus educating the whole child. Most importantly, the structure of our Elementary Environments teach students to think for themselves. Our teachers focus on asking questions that inspire students to inquire, analyze and evaluate as fully engaged learners.
Maria Montessori recognized that children in the second plane of development (ages 6-12) are at a sensitive period for moral reasoning. At CMMS, our elementary program integrates character development throughout the curriculum and guides children as they examine world issues through a moral lens. By giving students the freedom and responsibility to direct their own learning through individual research, our children gain a sense of dignity in the Elementary Environment and feel respected by their peers and teachers.
Creative Minds Montessori’s curriculum has a distinctly global view. Students learn a foreign language, and world geography, international cultures, world history and global economics are woven throughout the fabric of the curriculum.
Students in our Elementary Environment work within a written study plan (clipboard) for the day or week. Their clipboard includes the basic tasks they should complete, but allows them the flexibility to decide how long to spend on each task and which tasks to choose daily. In addition to their clipboard, students have the opportunity to explore subjects that interest them and share them with their class. In conjunction with academic subjects, each week our students enjoy regular classes in art, music, Pilates and mindfulness meditation.
Our children also have a strong interest in community service and altruism. One of the most significant ways we can help our children grow into good citizens is by teaching them how to be charitable. Helping others can teach children lessons such as empathy, kindness, tolerance and the importance of people taking care of each other. All in all, our students receive a wonderfully diverse school experience. And although much has been said about the academic success of Montessori children, the true worth of our program can be found in the self-mastery, self-discipline and love of learning our students achieve.
If the Montessori Method sparks your interest, I encourage you to contact us and see what we’re all about!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.