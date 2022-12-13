Bauso: Marvelous math at Montessori

“All children are born with mathematical minds, that is, they have a propensity to learn things which enhance their ability to be exact and orderly, to observe, compare, and classify. Humans naturally tend to calculate, measure, reason, abstract, imagine and create. But this vital part of intelligence must be given help and direction for it to develop and function. If mathematics is not part of the young child’s experience, his subconscious mind will not be accepting of it at a later date.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Let’s talk math, shall we?

Mathematics is the study of quantity, form and scale. We live among it. It is in the position of the moon and in the shell of a snail. We carry math in our pockets, in our backpacks. It is what makes our communication possible. We touch and live math, whether we know it or not. So, it is our responsibility as guides at Creative Minds Montessori School to help the child discover this immense framework of mathematical order that makes up our world.

At Creative Minds, we believe that Montessori math is just about the best thing going. We know, there are loads of other educational methods that have wonderful ways of teaching math, language, science, history, art and music, but for us the Montessori math materials are truly unique.

So what makes our Montessori math unique? First of all, the initial materials are all concrete and hands-on rather than abstract. Second, they are sequential, with each one building upon the one before. Third, they contain many related elements, like colors for hierarchies, that permit the child to master new work quickly. Simply beautiful in their simplicity, Montessori math works take the most complicated math concepts and break them into easy-to-understand bits of information.

If we truly take a look, we’ll find that math begins in infancy. It can be something as simple as counting your baby’s fingers or toes. The children in our primary environment at Creative Minds have the opportunity to learn many mathematical concepts before they are 6 years old. Actually, most math begins at 3 years old! Did you know it is a common misconception that children under the age of 4 or 5 years old lack the cognitive ability to learn early mathematical concepts?

At CMMS, our children begin with very concrete materials and gradually progress to abstract concepts. They learn to recognize, recite and eventually write the numerals 1 through 1,000, and to associate those numerals with the appropriate quantities. As the children learn to count, they become aware of patterns and sequences. That’s when all the really cool stuff happens!

As they move on into the lower elementary years, the children begin to understand how numbers interact with each other, and notice how math is such a constant presence in our lives. They are working with the four operations: addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Our students eagerly dive into the study of fractions and decimals, excited to move beyond to more complex mathematics, like geometry and algebra. As the math materials proceed, they lead the child to think logically and to reason. The materials are structured, rational and logical. The focus of which is on the process, not the accuracy of the results.

Upper elementary math lessons build on those of lower elementary. Students continue to practice fractions, ratio and percentages, perfecting their skills. They are introduced to working with data and graphs, giving them an introduction to statistics and probability. An emphasis on advanced geometry materials allows in-depth presentations of geometric statements. Fundamental concepts such as congruency/symmetry, the Pythagorean theorem and order of operations are also introduced. By the sixth year, students have begun to work in greater depth on algebraic functions.

At Creative Minds, the Montessori math materials are perhaps some of the most inviting and beautifully made works in our classrooms and the process of discovering the mathematical truths is a magnificent experience for the child. The approach Dr. Montessori took when creating these materials was truly extraordinary. She created a sequence that is developmentally logical, comprehensive and materials that are fascinating to children. Montessori rocks!