Bauso: Montessori and practical life exercises

“Any child who is self-sufficient, who can tie his shoes, dress or undress himself, reflects in his joy and sense of achievement the image of human dignity, which is derived from a sense of independence.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Each day we help our children learn to read, solve math problems and understand science, but what can we do to prepare them for life experiences, help them develop coordination, achieve independence, adapt to their community and develop the capacity to concentrate? This parenting thing sure can be difficult!

Thank goodness Dr. Maria Montessori began using what she termed "practical life exercises" to allow the child to perform activities of everyday life. These exercises help to familiarize and orient the children to our society. Montessori saw the child’s need for order, repetition and sequence in movements. Her beautifully prepared practical life exercises help aid the child in developing their coordination, balance and gracefulness while navigating their environment. It also allows the child meet their need in developing the power of being silent.

Capability, independence and willingness to embrace the challenges of change are quite possibly the most important building blocks of the Montessori method. These skills will enable children to thrive — and not just survive — in their lives. At Creative Minds Montessori, we provide opportunities to help our children learn these skills through our practical life curriculum.

Through the repetition of practical life activities, our primary children learn to develop their gross and fine motor skills, problem-solve effectively and establish a strong sense of self by actively contributing to their world.

Within the Montessori curriculum, Dr. Maria Montessori developed activities of practical life revolving around five main areas: preliminary exercises, care of self, care for the environment, grace and courtesy, and control of movement. These areas are:

• Preliminary exercises, in which children learn the basic movements of all societies, such as pouring, folding and carrying.

• Care of self incorporates activities connected with personal care and the maintenance involved in everyday life, such as washing hands and getting dressed.

• Care for the environment exercises are focused on teaching children how to interact with their environment in a way that exhibits love and respect. Typical activities include watering a plant, washing a table and arranging flowers.

• Grace and courtesy exercises allow the children work on appropriate and respectful interactions between their peers.

• Control of movement exercises guide the child toward learning about their own movements and learning how to refine their coordination through activities like walking on a line while holding a candle.

At Creative Minds, our elementary practical life curriculum is a continuation of the life skills presented and practiced at the primary level. Skills pertaining to care of self, care of environment and living things, along with grace and courtesy, are still important; however, these activities now begin to take the children outside of the classroom and into their community.

The exercises in elementary practical life also serve an important social purpose. Children become more self-aware, which helps them develop empathy and sensitivity to others. It is because of this greater sensitivity to others that community service projects are a big part of the upper elementary practical life curriculum. Additionally, practical life activities, such as learning how to run a small business, help foster self-discipline and self-reliance, as well as teaching children how to concentrate and cooperate.

At Creative Minds Montessori, practical life exercises, at all levels, actively nurture executive functioning skills, which are the life skills that enable us as adults to successfully plan and follow through with tasks. These executive functioning skills are critical for academic success, and success in all areas of our adult lives.