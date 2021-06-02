Bauso: Montessori and the importance of community service

“The aim of such an education indicates the desire to contribute to the good of all, to share in this cosmic goodness.” — Maria Montessori
Service to others is an important aspect of educating the whole child. In the Montessori curriculum, we teach our students to be stewards and caretakers of the Earth and its inhabitants. As they work toward helping others, they develop a sense of responsibility within their communities, and learn the importance of community service.
Each year, children at Creative Minds Montessori School participate in community service projects that benefit local, national or worldwide causes. The school curriculum and philosophy encourage respect for self, other people and cultures, the local community and the world. Undertaking community service projects helps give the children a sense of understanding outside themselves, which, in turn, fosters respect. Our goal at CMMS is to empower students to initiate change and discover the impact they can have on our local community and beyond.
When children feel connected to the larger community and truly come to learn that their actions, even small ones, can make an impact, what an empowering concept that becomes!
Here are a few lessons that community service provides a child:
1. Self-esteem: When the child realizes that they can effect change, or that they have the ability to make someone's life better, it sends them a magical message that builds self-worth. When a child sees the difference they have made, they feel like they can do anything.
2. Organizational skills: It is important that children learn to manage their time and organize projects. Whether they are making items for a craft fair or organizing volunteers for a used book drive, there is much to do. Let your children experience what it takes to pull off their project. Helping them learn how to organize themselves and their projects through real-life experiences will take them far.
3. Emotional intelligence: Emotions are a tough thing to read and manage, particularly for children. Because of the variety of interactions with people during their community service projects, children often go through a wide range of emotions, and have to learn to understand and manage those emotions in real time. Although it may be tough at first, everyone can learn from community service experiences, and in the end, be more encouraged to keep trying than be discouraged and give up.
4. Empathy: Sometimes issues like hunger or homelessness can seem so remote to kids. But if the concepts can be given a face by, say, volunteering at a shelter, the empathy factor increases exponentially. The principle that everyone has the right to basic needs, no matter where you're from, what you look like or what religion you are, is such a simple and profound notion.
5. Leadership: Giving kids the opportunity to take on a leadership role in their own community service project helps them put everything together and prepare them for the future. With all of the problems facing our world, our future leaders must have a sense of service ingrained in them to give them the skills and abilities to care for those in need.
As our students gain independence, they also gain confidence in themselves as individuals and in their ability to relate to others appropriately. They start to understand that some people may have a harder life than they do, and that they can help those people, even if it’s just a little bit. Dedicating time to serving in our community helps our students expand their view of themselves and the world, develop empathy, humility and leadership skills, and come to understand that through their individual actions they can indeed improve the lives of others.
At Creative Minds Montessori, our curriculum helps to create caring, empathetic students who are capable of thinking beyond themselves. In performing community service, our students learn the joy of giving and develop compassion through real, practical life volunteer experiences. When our students see a need, they respond with kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness. It’s one of the things I love most about our Montessori community!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.