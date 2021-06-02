Bauso: Montessori and the importance of community service

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2. Organizational skills: It is important that children learn to manage their time and organize projects. Whether they are making items for a craft fair or organizing volunteers for a used book drive, there is much to do. Let your children experience what it takes to pull off their project. Helping them learn how to organize themselves and their projects through real-life experiences will take them far.

3. Emotional intelligence: Emotions are a tough thing to read and manage, particularly for children. Because of the variety of interactions with people during their community service projects, children often go through a wide range of emotions, and have to learn to understand and manage those emotions in real time. Although it may be tough at first, everyone can learn from community service experiences, and in the end, be more encouraged to keep trying than be discouraged and give up.

4. Empathy: Sometimes issues like hunger or homelessness can seem so remote to kids. But if the concepts can be given a face by, say, volunteering at a shelter, the empathy factor increases exponentially. The principle that everyone has the right to basic needs, no matter where you're from, what you look like or what religion you are, is such a simple and profound notion.