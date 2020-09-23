Bauso: Montessori and the normalized child

But how do we know our children are reaching normalization? Well, there are four characteristics we watch for at Creative Minds that signal that the process is happening:

1. Love of work: The ability to choose work freely and to find serenity and joy in it.

2. Concentration: Becoming absorbed in their work. As Maria Montessori stated, “It is not enough to provide objects chosen at random, but we (teachers) have to organize a world of progressive interest; we must continue to present the next appropriate challenge.”

3. Self-discipline: This refers to persevering and completing cycles of activity that are freely begun. After concentration comes determination — the ability to carry through what they have begun.

4. Sociability (or joyful work): Patience in getting the materials they want, respect for the work of others, help and sympathy for others, and cordial working relationships among members of the classroom.

So, normalization isn’t something that’s done to the child. It’s something that spontaneously happens within the child when they are given meaningful work to do — especially individualized work that’s freely chosen, uses beautiful child-size tools, and engages the child’s attention.

Children who are normalized not only know the ground rules, they follow them because doing so leads to peace and harmony in their environment. They are patient with themselves and others. Normalized children are respectful of all things, living and nonliving. They exercise self-control and self-discipline. In short, normalized children are independent, which leads to greater learning. “In the normalized child, his freedom to take an interest in all kinds of things, leads to his focusing his attention ... on the knowledge he derives from them.”

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

