Bauso: Montessori and the normalized child

“The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, the children are now working as if I did not exist." — Maria Montessori
Upon hearing the term "normalization" for the first time, most parents cringe. Parents are often concerned because “normalization" does not sound like a good thing. We often hear, "What do you mean? My child isn't normal?"
Maria Montessori said, “Normalization is the single most important result of our work." And yet, taken out of context, that sounds even scarier. The good news is that normalization is something very positive, and it often occurs spontaneously, when children work in the classroom with Montessori materials.
So, what is normalization? The process of normalization takes place in Montessori classrooms at the beginning of the school year, when children return after a long summer vacation. Children enter a new surrounding and have to get accustomed to it and a completely different way of life that usually differs from the one at home.
The way each child reacts to a new surrounding can be different: One child will look at everything around them with interest, another becomes so excited that they start running, shouting and grabbing everything, while yet another cries, firmly holding onto their mother.
However, after several weeks, each of these children will quietly enter the classroom, choose an individual work and get busy without receiving any directions at all. So how does the miracle of this child's self-education begin?
The process of normalization is a journey. It begins when the children first enter our classrooms at Creative Minds Montessori. For the first six weeks of school, we ask our parents to bring their child/children to the door, hug them, tell the child they will be back to pick them up, and then turn around and walk away. It is much easier said then done, especially for the parents.
However, this simple gesture lets your child know that you trust our school and our teachers, and that is why you don’t have to stay to watch over them. You have assured your child of your love through a warm hug and banished their fears by telling them you will be back at the end of the day to pick them up.
Next, we bring the child into the classroom, where they are introduced to the Montessori materials. Our teachers speak calmly and quietly to the child as they walk throughout the room. Every work is beautifully chosen, prepared and modeled by our teachers without words so the “soul” of the work shines brightly. These materials help the child to develop their motor skills, acquire a sense of order and begin the process of extending their ability, and their desire for concentrated work independently.
Before you know it, the child is running to our school door on their own, yelling, “I love you; see you later,” to their parents, who are smiling and waving back from the gate. This indeed is a momentous occasion.
But how do we know our children are reaching normalization? Well, there are four characteristics we watch for at Creative Minds that signal that the process is happening:
1. Love of work: The ability to choose work freely and to find serenity and joy in it.
2. Concentration: Becoming absorbed in their work. As Maria Montessori stated, “It is not enough to provide objects chosen at random, but we (teachers) have to organize a world of progressive interest; we must continue to present the next appropriate challenge.”
3. Self-discipline: This refers to persevering and completing cycles of activity that are freely begun. After concentration comes determination — the ability to carry through what they have begun.
4. Sociability (or joyful work): Patience in getting the materials they want, respect for the work of others, help and sympathy for others, and cordial working relationships among members of the classroom.
So, normalization isn’t something that’s done to the child. It’s something that spontaneously happens within the child when they are given meaningful work to do — especially individualized work that’s freely chosen, uses beautiful child-size tools, and engages the child’s attention.
Children who are normalized not only know the ground rules, they follow them because doing so leads to peace and harmony in their environment. They are patient with themselves and others. Normalized children are respectful of all things, living and nonliving. They exercise self-control and self-discipline. In short, normalized children are independent, which leads to greater learning. “In the normalized child, his freedom to take an interest in all kinds of things, leads to his focusing his attention ... on the knowledge he derives from them.”
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!