Bauso: Montessori and the prepared environment

“To assist a child, we must provide him with an environment which will enable him to develop freely.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Exactly what’s inside a Montessori classroom? At Creative Minds Montessori School, our classrooms are peaceful, happy places designed to meet the developmental needs of each child in every stage of life.

Maria Montessori’s idea of a “prepared environment” means each classroom is prepared to meet the needs of each individual child, and to offer them opportunities by encouraging choices. The environment must be carefully designed and suited to the students’ growing abilities and needs. Having this prepared environment sets order to the child’s world and opens up a place of discovery that is inviting and stimulating.

Dr. Maria Montessori developed a method in which each classroom, or environment, must meet the following key components:

Freedom: A prepared environment allows the child to move freely and explore, following their natural desires and working with the materials of their own choice. This is only done after our Montessori trained teachers present it correctly to the child the first time.

Structure and order: The environment is prepared to support each child in developing a sense of structure, order and self-control. It provides the opportunity for our children to work according to their age and ability, build concentration and provide structure beneficial to learning.

Beauty: Each environment at Creative Minds is beautiful, organized and well-kept. The materials are colorful, attractive and made from natural materials. To fully understand the beauty of a Montessori classroom, you must only step into one. Each classroom is specifically designed for the child, just the way Maria Montessori would have wanted it.

Nature and reality: At Creative Minds, our students use real objects made just for children. Our teachers model proper use, which allows the children to complete their work without frustration. Tables, chairs and classroom equipment are appropriate for their height, enabling the child to be independent as they navigate the classroom.

Social environment: Each environment allows our students to interact with their peers, helping them to develop respect, empathy and kindness.

Intellectual environment: The prepared environment enables each child to develop academically and intellectually. Moving through curriculum areas such as practical life, sensorial, language, mathematics and cultural subjects, our students are inspired to become joyful, responsible, self-motivated learners.

Teacher/guides: At Creative Minds, our teachers are creative, intelligent and compassionate. They are specially trained in child development and in determining what each child needs through careful observation. Each teacher is responsible for maintaining the atmosphere and order of the prepared environment. They also serve as a role model by displaying character traits such as grace, courtesy and respect for others; this is especially important since children love to mimic what they see and hear.

A lot of time and effort is involved in creating a prepared Montessori environment. Being well-prepared enables our students to be more productive in their learning and exploration, and it tells our children that they are important, that they matter. Their needs and abilities have been taken into account and they can work in a place where they can thrive and be safe. The influence of the prepared environment in the Montessori setting allows our children to take pride in their discoveries and forms the foundation for a lifetime love of learning. It’s a win-win!

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

