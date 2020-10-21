Bauso: Montessori and the strong-willed child

And yes, contrary to what many believe, structure is good for strong-willed children. Why? Because these children generally have a strong understanding of rules and doing exactly what you're supposed to do.

At Creative Minds Montessori, we feel a great way to talk to a strong-willed child who is escalating in the classroom is to offer choices. All children have a real need to feel like they are in charge of something. So much of what happens to them is not their own choice; it is essential that they are given choices, to have control of something in their life.

Creative Minds Montessori also provides our students a social education that they may not get at a traditional school. Our children are given lessons on grace and courtesy, peace and respect for themselves and others, and it’s done in a way that doesn't make them feel obligated or feel bad about themselves. Our teachers talk to children in a way that makes them feel empowered, not inferior.

Strong-willed kids aren't just being difficult. They simply feel their integrity is compromised if they're forced to submit to another person's will. They are the ones who need to decide when they have their hair cut, eat vegetables or wear a coat. If this bothers you because you think obedience is an important quality, I'd ask you to reconsider.