Bauso: Montessori and the strong-willed child

“No one who has ever done anything really great or successful has ever done it simply because he was attracted by what we call a ‘reward’ or by fear of what we call a ‘punishment’ ... Every victory and every advance in human progress comes from an inner compulsion.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
During an admission interview, a parent shared with me, “My son is so funny. He has such a sense of humor and can truly make you laugh. His reading and vocabulary are advanced, and there are times that having a conversation with him just melts my heart but ... there are days when I totally understand why some animals eat their young!”
Enter the strong-willed child — you all know the type! These children know exactly what they want and are not easily dissuaded. They’re often driven, inflexible and determined to face opposition, even if that opponent is a parent or teacher.
Truth be told, I feel a better description paints this child with a very strong sense of integrity who most likely feels that bending to someone else’s will would make them feel like they are not being true to their own internal sense of honor. They “feel” that they must do something, but often, they don’t know exactly how to explain why.
As a Montessori teacher and administrator with years of experience, I believe our strong-willed children do well at Creative Minds Montessori because, as teachers, we are taught to follow the child. This means that as teachers, we observe what works the child is interested in and then give lessons accordingly. That way, the children are never forced into doing something they don't want to do, and learning is a positive experience for them.
And yes, contrary to what many believe, structure is good for strong-willed children. Why? Because these children generally have a strong understanding of rules and doing exactly what you're supposed to do.
At Creative Minds Montessori, we feel a great way to talk to a strong-willed child who is escalating in the classroom is to offer choices. All children have a real need to feel like they are in charge of something. So much of what happens to them is not their own choice; it is essential that they are given choices, to have control of something in their life.
Creative Minds Montessori also provides our students a social education that they may not get at a traditional school. Our children are given lessons on grace and courtesy, peace and respect for themselves and others, and it’s done in a way that doesn't make them feel obligated or feel bad about themselves. Our teachers talk to children in a way that makes them feel empowered, not inferior.
Strong-willed kids aren't just being difficult. They simply feel their integrity is compromised if they're forced to submit to another person's will. They are the ones who need to decide when they have their hair cut, eat vegetables or wear a coat. If this bothers you because you think obedience is an important quality, I'd ask you to reconsider.
Of course, you want to raise a responsible, considerate, cooperative child who does the right thing, even when it's hard. But that doesn't imply obedience, it implies morality — doing the right thing because you know it’s right. Obedience is doing what you’re told, sometimes without thinking, sometimes despite knowing better. But when obedience comes as a result of trust, not of broken spirit, it is pivotal. Remember: Their hair may be long and they may be wearing a tank top in January, but their spirit is intact.
As a child, I was extremely strong-willed and my parents really didn’t know what to do with me. I know this comes as a shock to many! I have often wondered what my parents and teachers could have done differently so that I would have enjoyed elementary school more. I could tell that everyone was frustrated with me, and it wreaked havoc on my self-esteem. Actual comments on my report card ranged from, “Diane is learning to have patience with the slower children” to “Diane continues to interrupt the class with countless questions.”
It wasn’t until sixth grade when one teacher really got through to me. She was a lot like me, and was speaking from experience. I could tell that she liked me even though at times she was disappointed with my choices, and that truly made all the difference in the world. Because of this experience, I am able to identify with my strong-willed children at CMMS. I understand their frustration and talk to them with words I wish someone had said to me.
I see Creative Minds Montessori as a wonderful way to work with strong-willed children. When our students are able to make their own work choices, they are more interested and excited by learning than I ever was. Our well-planned and structured curriculum gives us a chance to challenge each child as an individual while providing them a great opportunity to exercise their free will and create opportunities for group discussion and compromise.
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.
