Bauso: Montessori and the strong-willed child

“No one who has ever done anything really great or successful has ever done it simply because he was attracted by what we call a ‘reward’ or by fear of what we call a ‘punishment.' ... Every victory and every advance in human progress comes from an inner compulsion.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

During an admission interview a mom shared with me, “My son is so cute and funny. He has a sense of humor that can truly make you laugh. His vocabulary is advanced, his smile lights up a room, and there are times that having a conversation with him just melts my heart but ... there are days when I understand why some animals eat their young!”

Enter the strong-willed child. You know the type: These children know what they want and are not easily deterred. They’re often driven and inflexible, and have the determination to face opposition, even if that opposition is a parent or teacher.

I feel a better description paints the child with a very strong sense of integrity who feels that bending to someone else’s will makes them feel like they are not being true to their internal sense of honor. They feel that they must do something, but they don’t know exactly how to explain why.

As a Montessori teacher with years of experience, I believe our strong-willed children do well because as teachers we are taught to follow the child. By that I mean that as a teacher we observe what kinds of things the child is interested in doing and then give lessons accordingly. That way the children are never forced into doing something they don't want to do, and learning is a positive experience for them. And yes, structure is good for strong-willed children, because these kids generally have an appreciation for rules and doing what you're supposed to do.

A great way to talk to a strong-willed child who is presenting problems in the classroom is to offer choices. All children have a real need to feel like they are in charge of something in their lives; it’s how they’ll learn to regulate themselves and navigate the world. So much of what happens to them is not of their own choice, so it is essential that they are given choices to have control of some things in their life.

At Creative Minds, we also give our children a social education that they may not get at a traditional school. Our children are taught about peace and respect for themselves and others in a way that doesn't make them feel obligated or feel bad about themselves. Our teachers talk to children in a way that makes them feel empowered, not inferior.

Strong-willed kids aren't just being difficult. They feel their integrity is compromised if they're forced to submit to another person's will. They need to decide when they have their hair cut, eat vegetables or choose to wear a coat. If this bothers you because you think obedience is an important quality, I'd ask you to reconsider.

Of course, you want to raise a responsible, considerate, cooperative child who does the right thing, even when it's hard. But that doesn't imply obedience. That implies morality: doing the right thing because you know it’s right. Obedience is doing what you’re told, sometimes without thinking, sometimes despite knowing better. However, when obedience comes as a result of trust, not of broken will, it is of the highest importance. Remember: The hair may be long, but the spirit is intact.

As a child I was extremely strong-willed, and often I felt that my parents really didn’t know what to do with me. I know this comes as a shock to many! I have often wondered what my parents and teachers could have done differently so that I would have enjoyed elementary school more. I could tell that everyone was frustrated with me, and it wreaked havoc on my self-esteem. Actual comments on my report card ranged from, “Diane is learning to have patience with the slower children” to, “Diane continues to interrupt the class with countless questions.”

It wasn’t until sixth grade when one teacher really got through to me. She was a lot like me, and was speaking from experience. I could tell that she liked me even though at times she was disappointed with my choices, and that made all the difference in the world. Because of this experience, I am able to identify with my strong-willed children at Creative Minds. I understand their frustration and talk to them with words I wish someone had said to me.

I see Creative Minds Montessori as a wonderful way to work with strong-willed children. When they are able to make their own work choices, they are more interested and excited by learning than I ever was. It is a great opportunity to allow them to exercise their free will, and create opportunities for group discussion and compromise. Our well-planned and structured curriculum gives me a chance to challenge them as an individual.

We love learning together.