Bauso: Montessori parent-teacher relationships

“To assist a child, we must provide him with an environment which will enable him to develop freely.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

When I began teaching — “back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth," as I often joke with my students — the parent-teacher relationship thing was a relatively new area for me. For that matter, Montessori was new to me!

As a resolute believer in the Montessori philosophy, I equated myself to Richard Dreyfuss in his role from the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind." He wasn’t sure why he carved his mashed potatoes into the shape of Devil’s Mountain, but he knew he had to — he was meant to be there. I too knew I was meant for Montessori. It was not a job, but rather a life choice, and as for the parents in my circle, they too were at home carving mashed potato mountains!

For me, there was an instant synergy between my students’ parents and myself. People working together with the best interests of the child in mind have a greater impact than working alone. Parents are the child's primary educators. Creative Minds Montessori School recognizes the importance of family in the child's development and sees school as a natural extension of the home. In non-pandemic years, we have an open-door policy where parents can come and observe their children in the classroom, benefitting parent, child and teacher.

Over the last 25 years, I have been blessed with some of the best parents and families that any teacher could hope for. To this day I remain in contact with several of them and count them amongst my dearest friends. My former students (some are now parents — yikes!) still keep in touch and often come back to spend time in my Montessori classroom reminiscing about the good old days.

Now and again, I hear of horror stories that exist between parents and teachers. Creative Minds Montessori School believes a strong relationship between home and school is essential to success at school. Every opportunity is encouraged to assist parents to participate in the education of their children. An open line of communication between parents, teacher and school is fostered and respected. Here are a few of my Montessori secrets that may help forge a wonderful parent-teacher relationship:

1. Make sure you get to know your child’s teacher before the school year begins.

2. Design a means of regular communication that is mutually convenient for both of you.

3. Inform the teacher of any incidents that occur at home that may impact your child’s behavior in class: Illness in the family, loss of a pet, or even a late night can affect the child.

4. A two-way communication model has a positive impact on the child. An open, honest relationship between parent and teacher fosters respect in the child for the teacher, and this in turn enhances the learning experience. A child who has truly bonded with the teacher is a substantially more successful student.

5. Have positive conversations at home about the importance of learning. Set personal goals and openly support the goals set by the teacher.

6. Encourage nightly reading and let your child see you read every day.

7. Limit TV and video games.

8. Don’t over-schedule your child with too many after-school activities. A child needs downtime at the end of the school day. Make sure to let the child have some playtime, preferably an outdoor activity. When a child can just be a child is usually the time when batteries are recharged.

9. Make sure your child gets sufficient sleep.

10. Eat a healthy diet, steering clear of added sugars, dyes and preservatives. What goes in is what comes out!

11. Please go through any correspondence sent home, go to every parent/teacher conference, and attend all school events.

The staff and teachers at Creative Mind Montessori School work to prepare your child to take their place in society, and become valued members of the human race. It is, however, your parental input and unconditional support that brings a significant contribution into this wonderful process of educating the child in becoming a fully functioning, successful, responsible member of our world. What you do as parents is of great value in your child’s education!

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

