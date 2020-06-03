Bauso: Myths of Montessori

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The secret of good teaching is to regard the child's intelligence as a fertile field in which seeds may be sown, to grow under the heat of flaming imagination.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

The name "Montessori" can mean many different things to different people. The number of myths and misconceptions that swirl around the Montessori method of education is alarming, and can easily dissuade a parent from looking into a Montessori program for their child.

So, what is Montessori? Recently, this question was posed to a group of people. One person replied with, "Is it a cheese?" Another response was, "Isn't it where monks live?" If you are unfamiliar with the Montessori approach to education, you may wonder if everything you hear about it is true.

Well, let me help to clear things up a bit. Here’s some straight talk on what Montessori isn’t:

Myth No. 1: Montessori is a free-for-all; children need structure and Montessori doesn’t offer it.