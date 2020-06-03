Bauso: Myths of Montessori

“The secret of good teaching is to regard the child's intelligence as a fertile field in which seeds may be sown, to grow under the heat of flaming imagination.” — Dr. Maria Montessori
The name "Montessori" can mean many different things to different people. The number of myths and misconceptions that swirl around the Montessori method of education is alarming, and can easily dissuade a parent from looking into a Montessori program for their child.
So, what is Montessori? Recently, this question was posed to a group of people. One person replied with, "Is it a cheese?" Another response was, "Isn't it where monks live?" If you are unfamiliar with the Montessori approach to education, you may wonder if everything you hear about it is true.
Well, let me help to clear things up a bit. Here’s some straight talk on what Montessori isn’t:
Myth No. 1: Montessori is a free-for-all; children need structure and Montessori doesn’t offer it.
In our classrooms at Creative Minds Montessori, children have the freedom to choose work that has a purpose. This includes a wide variety of classroom activity, but the underlying responsibility of the child is to make good choices. Structure comes in the careful and methodical observations the teachers make of the children, so they know exactly where a child is, what they need and when to show them something new. It also comes in the careful training the teacher undergoes to be able to prepare exactly the right environment for a child at his or her developmental stage. Good manners and respect for others is modeled, taught and expected, so the practice of social responsibility becomes part of every school day.
Myth No. 2: There’s little, if any, opportunity for the young child to develop creativity in the Montessori environment.
Classrooms at Creative Minds Montessori foster self-expression through the exploration of beautiful, meaningful activities. We allow for creativity through carefully setting the stage and nurturing each child to blossom in their own way, in their own time. Our classrooms help develop creativity by providing children with a sensory education of how the world really works. This knowledge provides the foundation for creative functions such as artistic expression, problem-solving and creative solutions. An incredible number of creative pioneers in technology and the arts received their educational foundation in Montessori schools, such as:
• Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google
• Larry Page, co-founder of Google
• Julia Child, famous chef
• Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia
• George Clooney, actor/director
• Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Nobel Prize winner for literature
• Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, former first lady (John F. Kennedy)
• Prince William and Prince Harry
• T. Berry Brazelton, pediatrician and author
Myth No. 3: Montessori teachers do not teach
It is true that the role of the teacher at Creative Minds Montessori is not the same as in other forms of education. But this does not mean that we reject the active role of the teacher or the value of expert knowledge. We believe the secret of any great teacher comes from helping learners get to the point that their minds and hearts are open and they are ready to learn. Our trained Montessori teachers transform the student from a passive recipient of information to an active participant in the learning process, teaching them not just what to learn, but how to learn.
Myth No. 4: As children get older the Montessori program will not keep pace with curriculum offered in traditional schools.
Dr. Maria Montessori believed children learn most effectively through direct experience, the process of direct investigation and discovery. Children have an incredible need to learn by doing. At CMMS we teach skills such as reading, writing and research by exploring other subjects in the curriculum, including cultural studies and science. Skills are not taught simply for the skill’s sake. Quite the reverse, Montessori encourages children to advance at their own pace while encouraging them to excel, often surpassing the academic levels of their peers in traditional schools.
The infamous myths. As you can see, there are many misconceptions about Montessori philosophy and education. They are often born out of misunderstanding. If you’re new to Montessori, or even if you’re not, it’s only natural to have questions. If the Montessori method sparks your interest, I encourage you to give us a call and come see what we’re all about!
Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.
