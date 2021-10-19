Bauso: Teaching children gratitude through giving, volunteering

“The child is both a hope and a promise for mankind.” — Dr. Maria Montessori

Giving to others and learning to receive graciously are all part of the inherent goodness and spiritual development of the child that we as teachers at Creative Minds Montessori School have the honor to witness and encourage. When adults and children nurture a principle of caring, generosity becomes unconscious. This is the very connection that exists between all children at our school. It’s not a set of rules, but an attitude that is recognized as a product of the experiences of everyday living.

Our CMMS students are learning that there is something to be thankful for every day of the year, and that there are ways to help those in need during every season. As our students learn about respect and kindness in their everyday interactions and lessons at school, they also learn about civic responsibility and discover how everyone can play an important role in making the world a better place.

At Creative Minds Montessori, our students are ready to discover how their actions (and interactions) outside of the classroom can have a positive influence. Simple things like sharing a smile, or saying hello when walking down the street, are ways to extend kindness to others. Little acts of kindness such as these make a big impact. Our children quickly become aware that there are many things they can do to contribute to the world in a positive way; they realize that there are many different types of needs among the people in and around their own communities.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, our children witness the need for food across our community as The Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John hosts a soup kitchen out of the same building as our school. We have partnered more than once in the past with the soup kitchen to bring food, books and toys to those in need. This year, with the support of Wegmans, we are beginning our giving season early by hand-painting pumpkins to brighten the tables of those who most need it. Our students will paint close to 100 pumpkins over the next week!

On the Homey website I read, “Like many life skills, children need to be taught how to look at the world through eyes of gratitude. They need to understand that the people they’re helping are no different at the core than they are. They’ve just been dealt a harder lot in life. Helping them to develop empathy at a young age can help shape them into the great people you want them to become.” I am 100% sure Maria Montessori would agree.

At CMMS, our students learn that all efforts to help others, big or small, are valuable. They become empowered and see that they can, and do, make a positive difference in our world. They realize that when people work together, anything is possible. Working together to better the lives of others is at the very core of Dr. Maria Montessori’s vision of peace through education, and Creative Minds Montessori strives to keep this spirit of gratitude and giving alive throughout every season of the year.

Diane M. Bauso is head of school for Creative Minds Montessori School, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. She can be reached at (315) 406-9495 or auburncmms.com.

