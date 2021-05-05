Bauso: The nature of Montessori

“There must be provision for the child to have contact with nature; to understand and appreciate the order, the harmony and the beauty in nature.” — Maria Montessori

One of the most unique principles of Montessori programs is the Cosmic Curriculum, an overall approach to education that involves helping children develop an awareness that everything in the universe is connected and interdependent and that they themselves are part of it. The Cosmic Curriculum allows for exploration and appreciation of nature. It encourages the child to explore the wonders of nature, including botany, zoology, preservation of the Earth and other scientific concepts, such as the study of the earth, water, weather and the universe as a whole. These subjects spring to life at Creative Minds Montessori School with hands-on experience.

The teachers at CMMS feel the children need direct, personal experience to fully understand the world around them. Nature’s materials awaken a child’s senses in ways that even our classroom materials cannot. Nature demands the integration and use of all the senses. Children have an enormous interest in living things, and biology is an area of pure joy in the child’s natural interest. The child is naturally captivated by actual, living things.