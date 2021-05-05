Bauso: The nature of Montessori

“There must be provision for the child to have contact with nature; to understand and appreciate the order, the harmony and the beauty in nature.” — Maria Montessori
One of the most unique principles of Montessori programs is the Cosmic Curriculum, an overall approach to education that involves helping children develop an awareness that everything in the universe is connected and interdependent and that they themselves are part of it. The Cosmic Curriculum allows for exploration and appreciation of nature. It encourages the child to explore the wonders of nature, including botany, zoology, preservation of the Earth and other scientific concepts, such as the study of the earth, water, weather and the universe as a whole. These subjects spring to life at Creative Minds Montessori School with hands-on experience.
The teachers at CMMS feel the children need direct, personal experience to fully understand the world around them. Nature’s materials awaken a child’s senses in ways that even our classroom materials cannot. Nature demands the integration and use of all the senses. Children have an enormous interest in living things, and biology is an area of pure joy in the child’s natural interest. The child is naturally captivated by actual, living things.
At Creative Minds, we focus on two major areas of biology. The first is zoology — the scientific study of animals, vertebrates and invertebrates, life cycles, functions and preservation. The second is botany — the study of plants, their classification, their makeup and their structure. Our students study the life cycles of frogs, flowers, butterflies, praying mantis, pumpkins and ladybugs firsthand.
CMMS students gain a deeper understanding of their natural environment because they will use it, feel it and explore it during their experiences in our perennial garden or raising butterflies from larvae. The hands-on experiences of creating and maintaining a garden from a single seed, or watching a frog step out of the water for the first time, is a meaningful way to establish a true outdoor classroom where children cultivate a respect for all living things.
As in the classroom, children must feel secure in the natural world in order to make informed choices and learn from their triumphs and mistakes. Guidelines and role models are essential to a child’s learning experience in the garden. At Creative Minds Montessori, our students not only participate in class activities focused on environmental education, sustainable farming and ecological education; they also learn to prepare, plant, weed, water and maintain the garden and experience the joy and satisfaction of harvesting what they have grown. They learn where food comes from and the importance of the natural plant cycle. This, in turn, instills a sense of intrinsic enjoyment and satisfaction.
The idea of school gardens for children is not a new idea, as many Montessori schools have been planning, planting, cultivating and harvesting their own gardens for years. In fact, over 100 years ago, Maria Montessori stated that gardening should be a focus in the education of children because they greatly benefit from the sensory experiences that come from working in gardens, along with learning to respect nature and healthy eating.
Ultimately, it is nature that benefits from the people who enjoy it. At CMMS, our students will form extraordinary bonds with each other and nature. As our children learn from Mother Nature, they will also come to understand the needs of the natural world and their impact on it. Montessori students strive to become stewards of the Earth; they truly become responsible, global citizens.
“Let's take the hands of children and allow them to guide us in the path of rediscovery of nature, in the path of rediscovery of the world through their eyes, keeping in mind that with each child that is born, new hopes and promises are born, and these hopes and promises, are our challenge.” — Maria Teresa Vidales, Montessori guide
