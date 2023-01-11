Bauso: Those amazing Montessori materials

“The hand is the instrument of intelligence. The child needs to manipulate objects and to gain experience by touching and handling.” — Dr. Maria Montessori, "The 1946 London Lectures"

Montessori materials are hands-on learning tools that are designed to stimulate your child’s mind and inspire exploration and independent learning. They are beautiful to see and hold, while supporting each child’s specific learning and development. Montessori materials teach only one skill at a time and allow children the opportunity to master that essential skill through repetition and practice.

At Creative Minds Montessori School, we present the Montessori materials to our students through a one-on-one or small group lesson by a certified Montessori teacher. The children are then encouraged to work with the material independently. When they have finished working with the activity, the children return each material to its given place in the classroom/environment.

Montessori materials are presented to each child in sequence, from easiest to hardest, and in accordance with their developmental needs and interests. Maria Montessori believed that this intentional structure provides a logical and ordered progression for learning, which in turn promotes the gradual layering of knowledge.

Montessori materials come in three main categories: sensorial, practical life and academic. Let me explain.

As the name implies, sensorial materials are designed to help our students learn through their senses. Dr. Montessori stated, “Nothing goes into the mind that does not first go through the hands.” Study after study shows that sensory learning is the very foundation of early brain development. Starting from birth, children need an abundance of sensory information to build the neurological connections that are essential to human intelligence.

Practical life materials are simply that — real, everyday tools, scaled down for use by children. Each material teaches real life skills such as pouring, washing tables, sweeping and even dressing. Dr. Montessori observed how children intuitively emulate what they see others doing. Through her practical life lessons, motor skills, balance, hand-eye coordination, problem-solving, independence and confidence are honed.

And what about academic materials? Both practical life and sensorial activities help build the neurological foundation necessary for learning language, math, science and so much more. By using the senses of both seeing and touching, children learn how to compare objects of different sizes and dimensions. This sharpens early mathematical skills like measuring and comparing.

The mastery of spoken word opens the door to language development and moves on to learning the sound and shape of letters. Consequently, these skills open the door to reading and writing. Maria Montessori designed specific materials for language development, such as sand paper letters, phonics cards and the movable alphabet.

The Montessori method also incorporates concrete, hands-on materials to teach math and science. Through the use of materials such as the classic golden beads, red and blue number rods and spindle boxes, children will learn the foundations of math and science. These basic concepts naturally lead the child toward more advanced lessons.

Throughout each level of the Montessori method, many of the advanced materials will resemble those from the previous or primary levels. This is not a coincidence. By using familiar but increasingly complex materials, our students at Creative Minds Montessori move from the concrete to the abstract, without fear. Developing comfort, mastery and a self-guided routine are just some of the amazing hallmarks of learning at Creative Minds Montessori.

Montessori rocks! Thank you, Dr. Maria Montessori!