Bauso: Why choose Montessori elementary?

“Education should no longer be mostly imparting of knowledge, but must take a new path, seeking the release of human potentialities.” — Maria Montessori

There are some very vocal disagreements recently over every aspect of American educational policy. Where to go, what to teach, how to teach, when to teach — everyone has their own ideas on why their school is better suited to meet the needs of your child. In fact, my countertop is swimming in postcards and flyers from schools all over central New York. Choose me! Choose me! They are all beautiful testaments from some wonderful area schools that have a lot to offer students of all ages.

So as usual, it got me thinking. Although preschool and kindergarten Montessori programs are most widespread today, elementary Montessori schools are becoming increasingly popular as parents search for educational alternatives.

The benefits of Montessori, with emphasis on independent learning and the warm, supportive community, continue to be important as children progress in their education. With Montessori materials developed by Maria Montessori herself over 100 years ago, her educational philosophies have stood the test of time, building self-directed and confident learners all over the world.