Bauso: Why choose Montessori elementary?

“Education should no longer be mostly imparting of knowledge, but must take a new path, seeking the release of human potentialities.” — Maria Montessori
There are some very vocal disagreements recently over every aspect of American educational policy. Where to go, what to teach, how to teach, when to teach — everyone has their own ideas on why their school is better suited to meet the needs of your child. In fact, my countertop is swimming in postcards and flyers from schools all over central New York. Choose me! Choose me! They are all beautiful testaments from some wonderful area schools that have a lot to offer students of all ages.
So as usual, it got me thinking. Although preschool and kindergarten Montessori programs are most widespread today, elementary Montessori schools are becoming increasingly popular as parents search for educational alternatives.
The benefits of Montessori, with emphasis on independent learning and the warm, supportive community, continue to be important as children progress in their education. With Montessori materials developed by Maria Montessori herself over 100 years ago, her educational philosophies have stood the test of time, building self-directed and confident learners all over the world.
Our true Montessori environment offers students a hands-on approach to learning, paired with the freedom to explore and learn at their own pace. The children at Creative Minds Montessori are guided through the classroom, choosing concrete tools to explore subjects that spark their interest. In the elementary classroom, our students move from the more concrete world of their preschool years to a more abstract world that leads them to question "why?" Our elementary curriculum encourages and nurtures this natural curiosity through an organized mastery of fundamental skills and basic core knowledge. The curriculum is blended with Maria Montessori's great lessons on the origin of the universe and individually chosen research. Our classrooms, with their strong sense of community and led by certified teachers who serves as mentors and guides, foster within students a "habit of academic excellence." We reach children through various forms of intelligence, thus educating the whole child. Most importantly, the structure of our elementary classroom teaches students to think for themselves. Our teachers focus on asking questions that inspire students to inquire, analyze and evaluate as fully engaged learners.
Maria Montessori recognized that children in the second plane of development (ages 5-12) are at a sensitive period for moral reasoning. Our elementary Montessori program integrates character development throughout the curriculum and guides children as they examine world issues through a moral lens. By giving students the freedom and responsibility to direct their own learning through individual research, our children gain a sense of dignity in the classroom and feel respected by their peers and teachers.
Creative Minds Montessori’s curriculum has a distinctly global view. Students learn a foreign language, and world geography, international cultures, world history and global economics are woven throughout the fabric of the curriculum.
Students in our elementary classroom work within a written study plan (clipboard) for the day or week. Their clipboard includes the basic tasks they should complete, but allows them the flexibility to decide how long to spend on each task and which tasks to choose daily. In addition to their clipboard, students have the opportunity to explore subjects that interest them and share them with their class. In conjunction with academic subjects, each week our students enjoy regular classes in art, music, yoga and computer technology. Our children also have a strong interest in community service and altruism. One of the most significant ways we can help our children grow into good citizens is by teaching them how to be charitable. Helping others can teach children lessons such as empathy, kindness and the importance of people taking care of each other. All in all, our students receive a well-rounded school experience.
