Beardsley to host golf tourney for Nick's Ride
Beardsley to host golf tourney for Nick's Ride

Beardsley Architects + Engineers will host its 17th annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 20, to support Nick's Ride 4 Friends.

The tournament will take place at Dutch Hollow Country Club in Owasco. It will include putting, longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, shootout and hole-in-one contests.

Beardsley hopes to raise $15,000 for Nick's Ride to help the Auburn recovery organization continue its work in the community.

For more information, visit beardsleytourney.com.

