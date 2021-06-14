Beardsley to host golf tourney for Nick's Ride

The Citizen staff
Beardsley Architects + Engineers will host its 17th annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 20, to support Nick's Ride 4 Friends.
The tournament will take place at Dutch Hollow Country Club in Owasco. It will include putting, longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, shootout and hole-in-one contests.
Beardsley hopes to raise $15,000 for Nick's Ride to help the Auburn recovery organization continue its work in the community.
For more information, visit beardsleytourney.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!