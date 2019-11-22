A NY Beef Quality Assurance Training will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Sennett Livestock Sales, 3180 Turnpike Road, Sennett.
The voluntary program focuses on training cattle producers in management practices. It is based on national guidelines and scientific research. Cornell beef specialist Mike Baker will lead classroom and chute side training. Topics will include safe handling and use of health care products, safe animal handling, animal welfare and record-keeping.
The program is for ages 14 and older. Registration is $15 per person, or $25 per farm, and required by Nov. 25.
For more information, or to register, call (607) 255-7712 or email bjj6@cornell.edu.