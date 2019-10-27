A benefit for Michelle Feldman, "Strike Up the Bands!" will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Tidal Wave at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn.
Feldman, of Auburn, competed for many years as a professional bowler. Her accomplishments include being named the Professional Women's Bowling Association Player of the Year and the Bowling Digest Bowler of the Year, both in 2002. She was also the first woman bowler to roll a 300 game on American TV, in 1997. Now the co-owner of Falcon Lanes, Feldman has frequently donated use of the space to benefits.
The Nov. 10 event will include music by Chris Terra Band, Bad JuJu, Cruise Control, Str8 On and 8-Traxx, as well as food, raffle baskets, 50-50 and more. Admission is $20 and proceeds support Feldman, who recently had a stroke.
For more information, call (315) 252-2734.