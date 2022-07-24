 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Benefit for Ukraine to be held at Knights of Columbus

Ukraine Rally 14.JPG

People gather in front of city hall in Auburn for a rally in support of Ukraine March 13.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A benefit for Ukraine, Dance for a Cause, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn.

The benefit will feature music by local band Weekend at Bernie's and a cash bar. The event is for ages 21 and older.

There will also be a raffle held at the event, with tickets costing $10 each. First prize is $3,000 and there will be additional payouts for second through fifth prizes. Prizes are estimated based on 1,000 tickets sold and payouts will be adjusted by the number actually sold. The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. at the dance.

Admission to the dance is $10.

For more information, call (315) 632-1821.

