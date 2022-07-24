Benefit for Ukraine to be held at Knights of Columbus

A benefit for Ukraine, Dance for a Cause, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn.

There will also be a raffle held at the event, with tickets costing $10 each. First prize is $3,000 and there will be additional payouts for second through fifth prizes. Prizes are estimated based on 1,000 tickets sold and payouts will be adjusted by the number actually sold. The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. at the dance.