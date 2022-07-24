Benefit for Ukraine to be held at Knights of Columbus

A benefit for Ukraine, Dance for a Cause, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn.
The benefit will feature music by local band Weekend at Bernie's and a cash bar. The event is for ages 21 and older.
There will also be a raffle held at the event, with tickets costing $10 each. First prize is $3,000 and there will be additional payouts for second through fifth prizes. Prizes are estimated based on 1,000 tickets sold and payouts will be adjusted by the number actually sold. The drawing will take place at 9 p.m. at the dance.
Admission to the dance is $10.
For more information, call (315) 632-1821.
About 300 people braved 20-degree temperatures Sunday to show their support for Ukraine during a rally at Memorial City Hall in Auburn.