Benefit golf tourney to take place in Locke
HEALTH

Golf course
Deposit Photos

The fourth annual Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fillmore Golf Club on Tollgate Hill in Locke.

The tournament will begin with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is $35 per golfer or $140 per team, and includes 18 holes, a cart and hot dogs. There will also be a cash bar, and the kitchen will be open. A 50/50 raffle will be held as well.

Participants are asked to donate to Char Batzer, who has bone cancer and is undergoing treatment. There will be a donation box in the clubhouse, and donations are being accepted by Venmo @charlotte-batzer.

Registration is requested by Friday, Aug. 14. To register, call Valerie Kelly at (315) 730-2228 or Venmo the fee to @Suzanne-Sheppard-5 or @Val-Kelly-4.

