A benefit for the Plis family, of Auburn, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at 7564 Route 34, Auburn.

There will be food, music, raffles, and a 50/50.

Tickets are available at BB's Pizza at 250 Genesee St. Proceeds from the event will supports the Plis family, of Auburn, who lost their home in a fire.

Call (315) 604-0085 or (315) 704-8883.

