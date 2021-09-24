Berry: Battling harmful algal blooms requires knowledge, vigilance

Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, are well-known among Finger Lakes locals as an impediment to fishing and swimming. Recurring HABs in Owasco Lake and other Finger Lakes have prompted demands for improved public safety measures, including a reporting system for HABs observations used to direct public beach closures and recommendations from public health officials, as well as advancements in water filtration for drinking water consumers. Fortunately, the recent cooler weather has temporarily reduced the reporting of HABs. However, the increasing frequency and intensity of HABs during the summer months threaten water quality, recreational opportunities, tourism and agriculture. Through collaborative observation and informed awareness, the identification, avoidance and reporting of HABs have improved significantly to safeguard watershed communities from the existential threat.

Aquatic ecosystems provide for an abundance of algae species, most of which are harmless and critical members of food web systems. But certain species of algae in overabundance can produce toxins. The circumstances that lead to the occurrences of HABs are not fully understood, but analytical research has identified the primary drivers, or causes, of HABs. The conditions that are most favorable for a HAB to occur include a combination of environmental conditions, namely increased temperatures, low wind, ample sunlight and available nutrients.