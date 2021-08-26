Berry: Cayuga County farms model environmentally friendly practices

The third and final tour was performed by Kelly O’Hara of Oakwood Dairy, and focused on the technology and efficiency of large dairy farms. This included discussions involving the use of GPS to specify spatial management operations of farm equipment with remarkable accuracy and precision. The implementation of this costly technology facilitates applications of manure and fertilizers that maximize efficiency and eliminate the likelihood of over-application. Furthermore, innovative farming equipment reduces fuel costs, allows for proactive monitoring of field conditions, preserves soil structure and reduces the potential for runoff to water resources. O’Hara also described manure incorporation, whereby manure is injected a few inches below surface soils at a particular rate. Subsurface injection prevents runoff, manages odors, increases water holding capacity and reduces traffic between fields. This sustainable and cost-effective approach has been used at Oakwood Dairy long before the inception of New York state CAFO regulations, underscoring Oakwood Dairy’s commitment to enhancing resource conservation and watershed protection. O’Hara largely attributed this achievement to environmentally conscious farmers who have been implementing these procedures for several decades. He described the value of understanding soil composition, and stressed that compacted soils negatively impact crops, which are critical to providing high-quality feed to cows. The technology utilized at Oakwood Dairy to maximize farm efficiency has concurrent positive impacts on soil structure and water-holding capacity that prevent runoff from affecting water resources.