Berry: Cayuga County farms model environmentally friendly practices

On July 20, Partners for Healthy Watersheds hosted three tours of large dairy farms known as contained animal feeding operations within the Cayuga and Owasco lake watersheds. Those in attendance included elected officials, the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council staff, Cornell Pro-Dairy, the American Dairy Association North East, Northeast Dairy Producers Association, the New York Farm Bureau and interested members of the community. Farmers outlined agricultural practices that are implemented to protect water quality, improve farm efficiency and maintain compliance with New York state CAFO regulations within Cayuga County.
Partners for Healthy Watersheds was established by organizations that represent the dairy farmers of New York who advocate for environmentally sustainable and economically feasible nutrient management solutions to protect water quality. Their purpose is to develop a community that focuses on agricultural solutions that are based in science and strategy directed toward resource conservation to benefit future generations. This innovative group hosted the farm tours event, which was provided online as well as in person to educate attendees about best management practices.
The first tour was provided by Greg Rejman of Sunnyside Farms, and included discussions surrounding crop and field management. Rejman stressed the importance of a science- and system-based approach of nutrient management planning and runoff prevention. To achieve this approach, Rejman described the value and his use of precision-based nutrient application, crop rotation, reduced tillage, soil sampling, cover crops and strip cropping. Additionally, Rejman emphasized his use of buffers and sod waterways, which are designed to manage water in high-flow conditions to prevent soil loss and runoff from his fields through interception.
“These practices must be used together to give us the best use of our most precious natural resources that have been, and will be used by generations of farmers. This combination of best management practices gives farmers a more robust and environmentally sustainable future,” Greg said in an interview.
Furthermore, Rejman noted that the tiling of his fields assists with water management by allowing potentially nutrient-rich water to filter downward through several feet of soil, allowing for consistent nutrient absorption and capture. These practices are vastly important to managing the intense rainfall Cayuga County has experienced this summer, and allows for Sunnyside Farms to conserve nutrient-rich topsoil.
Jason Cuddeback of the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District provided detailed information during this tour, and articulated that local farmers are highly knowledgeable in conservation, which is an asset to farmers, local communities and local watersheds. Cuddeback noted that numerous farmers work with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to elevate nutrient management practices through active collaboration, a union that is considered essential to the benefit of farm planning and resource conservation for future generations.
The second tour was implemented by Jason Burroughs of Aurora Ridge Dairy, and addressed manure management. According to certified nutrient management plans, large dairy farms are required to closely monitor manure applications and abide by state regulations to preserve water quality and reduce the potential for runoff. Certified plans require farmers to proactively observe meteorological conditions, oversee field conditions and maintain detailed records of nutrient applications. Burroughs emphasized the importance of water as a resource to both farmers and communities. Reflection on the following point is highly valuable: High-quality dairy products cannot be produced without high-quality water resources. Best management practices maintain productive fields, protect soil health and preserve the watershed. For 30 years, Burroughs has been involved with Cornell University’s mass nutrient balance planning, has implemented cover cropping for over 20 years, and has been working to reduce tillage across his acres. These procedures reveal Burroughs’ dedication to preserving both soil health and local water quality.
The third and final tour was performed by Kelly O’Hara of Oakwood Dairy, and focused on the technology and efficiency of large dairy farms. This included discussions involving the use of GPS to specify spatial management operations of farm equipment with remarkable accuracy and precision. The implementation of this costly technology facilitates applications of manure and fertilizers that maximize efficiency and eliminate the likelihood of over-application. Furthermore, innovative farming equipment reduces fuel costs, allows for proactive monitoring of field conditions, preserves soil structure and reduces the potential for runoff to water resources. O’Hara also described manure incorporation, whereby manure is injected a few inches below surface soils at a particular rate. Subsurface injection prevents runoff, manages odors, increases water holding capacity and reduces traffic between fields. This sustainable and cost-effective approach has been used at Oakwood Dairy long before the inception of New York state CAFO regulations, underscoring Oakwood Dairy’s commitment to enhancing resource conservation and watershed protection. O’Hara largely attributed this achievement to environmentally conscious farmers who have been implementing these procedures for several decades. He described the value of understanding soil composition, and stressed that compacted soils negatively impact crops, which are critical to providing high-quality feed to cows. The technology utilized at Oakwood Dairy to maximize farm efficiency has concurrent positive impacts on soil structure and water-holding capacity that prevent runoff from affecting water resources.
Sunnyside Farms, Aurora Ridge Dairy and Oakwood Dairy have voluntarily prioritized best management practices not only to improve soil health and water resources for farm operations, but also to benefit consumers, communities and the health of the Cayuga and Owasco lake watersheds. This is only the “tip of the iceberg” for many of these producers, and only briefly highlights the loyalty of these large dairy farms to preserving water quality. The progressive involvement of Partners for Healthy Watersheds is inspiring, and serves as a leading example of the achievement producers can accomplish through voluntary action to protect watershed health.
Ally Berry is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.