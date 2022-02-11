Berry: Cayuga County highway departments embrace lake-friendly deicing

Residents of the Finger Lakes are well-acquainted with winter weather conditions; many pride themselves on their ability to travel regardless of the presence of ice and snow on roadways. While we move into the coldest months of the year, roads within the Owasco Lake watershed are continually receiving road salt applications by local highway departments and the state Department of Transportation. Watershed residents rely heavily on deicing strategies provided by dedicated equipment operators to ensure that our roads and sidewalks are accessible year-round. Salt has been used as an inexpensive solution for deicing for decades, but this technique can be a topic of controversy.

Road salt can negatively impact the landscape if applications are poorly controlled. Potential water quality contaminants, including salt, can travel to surface waters during snowmelt or rain events through stormwater runoff. It can be difficult to treat or remove salt once discharged into a waterbody. A common saying is, “the solution to pollution is dilution,” but regardless of dilution, cumulative salt discharges to water bodies can negatively impact drinking water sources long-term. Furthermore, increased salinity in lakes can inhibit lake turnover and reduce the availability of dissolved oxygen for aquatic species. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's Finger Lakes Water Hub, observed concentrations of chloride, a byproduct of road salt, have steadily increased throughout the Finger Lakes from 1970 to 2017.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division has received comments from concerned locals regarding the uncontrolled rate of salt applications and the potential for them to negatively impact Owasco Lake. Fortunately, the division has found that the majority of highway departments in the Owasco Lake watershed have taken proactive steps to control the means by which they apply road salt, and in doing so, limit cumulative impacts. The NYSDOT welcomes the attendance of municipal highway departments to an annual class that teaches operators how to calibrate their equipment to minimize the over-application of road salt. Historically, the calibration course has had robust attendance by Owasco Lake watershed highway staff, indicating the proactive measures taken by highway departments and the NYSDOT staff to protect the water quality of Owasco Lake.

In the past, municipal highway departments utilized manual salt spreaders that provided minimal control over the rate of salt released to the frozen road. Today, many highway departments are utilizing variable rate sanders. Variable rate sanders can be used to spread salt in proportion to the speed at which a vehicle is traveling. For example, if a truck is halted, so is the release of salt. This new technology contributes to a controlled release of salt throughout the deicing process, thus reducing impacts to water quality and associated aquatic life.

In a recent interview on the topic, Steve Fedrizzi shared, “As the president of the Town Superintendents Association of Cayuga County, I’ve discussed the benefits of the course to encourage participation. We have a big turnout, and the DOT class prevents the overuse of salt. A majority of towns in the Owasco Lake watershed attend these classes and are switching to variable rate sanders to decrease their use of salt. We also use second-stage scrapers which remove more material off the road, reducing the amount of salt we need to apply.”

Fedrizzi also noted that the companies Bosch RexRoth and DICKEY-john are commonly used to provide highway departments with this innovative and lake-friendly equipment. These actions taken by the NYSDOT and municipal highway departments are not only eco-conscious, but have also been shown to decrease the cost of deicing, serving as an economic incentive to adopt practices that limit an excessive rate of salt applications.

As the environmental impacts of road salt become increasingly clear, more municipalities are beginning to implement strategies that minimize impacts to streams and waterbodies. The advancement of new technologies as they pertain to winter road maintenance should continue to bolster the watershed’s resilience through the continual reduction of common pollutants such as road salt. As residents of the Owasco Lake watershed, we recognize that the progressive actions taken by town officials, operators and state and local municipal departments inspire our own efforts while seeking to protect our drinking water from sources of winter pollution.

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.

