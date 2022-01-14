Berry: Cayuga County hunter welcomes watershed stewardship

From fishing in the spring and summer to duck hunting in the winter, the 11 Finger Lakes provide ample opportunities to enjoy a year-round pursuit of game.

Outdoor recreation and hunting increase one’s familiarity with a landscape and instill an interconnectedness between oneself and one’s environment. Hunting relies on renewable resources and provides a service to the ecosystem by assisting with the management of wildlife populations. Hunting requires healthy populations of game species that rely on undisturbed and diverse natural habitats, a relationship that speaks to the inextricable link between hunting and environmental stewardship. Contemporary hunters realize the impacts humans have on wildlife, and help with conservation measures by protecting and preserving habitat to sustain their hobbies for future generations.

Traditional bullets, or lead bullets, have been a reliable tool for hunters, but their use has been a subject of debate for several years. Lead, a well-known neurotoxin, is not biodegradable and can persist in soils for thousands of years. When used for hunting, lead bullets shatter and can be distributed across the landscape. Soil migration during heavy rain events can carry lead-laden soil to surface waters and threaten our water quality, public health and ecosystems. From a public health perspective, lead can accumulate in our bodies over time, increasing the likelihood of negative long-term health effects. The American Bird Conservancy, a nonprofit that protects bird populations nationwide, projects that about 16 million birds a year are poisoned by lead. The use of lead bullets can negatively impact the resources that hunters and watershed residents rely on, notwithstanding the condition and health of desirable game species.

This predicament has not escaped the Owasco Lake watershed, which serves as a drinking water supply to about 47,000 residents. Lead shell casings were recently found on the shoreline, and a concerned resident reported it to the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. The resident’s report revealed not only the presence and use of lead ammunition within the Owasco Lake watershed, but also the concern of one who acts as an environmental steward within the hunting community. Local hunter Frank Ninivaggi, of Fire Lane 19 in Scipio, visited the division office the morning of Jan. 3. He expressed concern about the materials left behind from hunters within the vicinity of the lakeshore. He believes that hunters have the opportunity to collectively act as watershed stewards: “People should pick up after themselves and follow the rules.” He shared a spent shotgun shell casing, indicating that the casing is from a shotgun shell that contains lead.

As of 1991, the federal government prohibits the use of lead-based ammunition from being used for hunting waterfowl, such as ducks and geese. This decision was made due to the number of waterfowl that have perished from ingesting lead pellets. Current legislation bans the use of lead bullets for hunting on state-owned lands, and additionally, on lands that contribute to the New York City drinking water supply. Otherwise, there is minimal protection in New York state against the effects of lead ammunition on our drinking water supplies, ecosystems and health. Today, about 90% of the 10 billion rounds purchased every year in the United States still contain lead.

As watershed residents, we all have a collective responsibility to act as stewards of the land. Our voiceless landscape presents recreational opportunities year-round, filters and supplies our drinking water, and influences our economy through tourism and real estate. The use of lead ammunition threatens water quality and ecosystem health, thereby threatening this community’s capacity to enjoy the services the watershed has provided residents for generations. As a community that takes great pride in our resources, we have an obligation to reflect on how our behaviors and choices influence those resources, as well as our future, and the future of our successors.

Healthy landscapes give rise to healthy communities. We must continue to elevate our capacity for environmental stewardship not only to protect human health, natural and wildlife resources, and a sustainable and robust economy, but also to truly appreciate the renewable wealth we have been gifted.

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.

