Berry: Lake groups partner with Wegmans to promote LED flares at ring of fire events

Celebratory traditions in the Finger Lakes region have served as a community foundation for lake appreciation for generations. These annual activities bring residents together in order to honor our serene landscapes and shared customs as a community.
Over the past four years, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and Greg Talomie have been addressing the challenge of advising and educating the community of the Canandaigua Lake watershed and the greater Finger Lakes region about the environmental and safety concerns related to the "ring of fire" tradition. Commonly, ring of fire celebrations involve light displays at night, utilizing conventional incendiary flares, which produce dangerous compounds that can negatively impact the water quality of the Finger Lakes. The ring of fire event was originally a sacred, Indigenous tradition of the Seneca Nation, one of the largest nations in the Iroquois Confederacy, or Haudenosaunee. The tradition Genundowa, or the Festival of Lights, is an event that largely symbolizes gratitude. Today, the ring of fire event serves to illuminate the shores of Canandaigua Lake and other Finger Lakes. This lighting display of the shoreline through the use of conventional flares is nothing short of awe-inspiring; however, increasing concerns about the safety of incendiary flares has inspired a transition to promoting the usage of light-emitting diode (LED) flares.
Chemical, or incendiary (burning) flares, otherwise known as “road flares,” have been utilized for decades, and are reliable. However, traditional flares are considered “flammable solids,” as they release dangerous potassium perchlorate and strontium nitrate when burned. These hazardous chemicals can cause adverse health effects, such as injury to eyes, skin and the respiratory system. Furthermore, the blinding light and smoke produced from these toxic flares create additional safety issues on the road. Traditional flares are hot enough to melt tires, skin and clothing, and cannot be used where other hazardous materials are present, in high winds or during heavy rain conditions. These limitations are hardly preventable or predictable, thus increasing the likelihood of harm. The size and duration of the use of traditional flares suggests a minimal impact to water quality, but when used in large numbers during ring of fire celebrations, at rates greater than common use scenarios, residual ash has a high possibility of contaminating nearby soil and water.
The Finger Lakes are sensitive drinking water sources and essential economic drivers that are currently threatened by pollutants that drive the increasing frequency of harmful algal blooms (HABs), among other water quality concerns. It is in the community’s best interest to transition to the use of LED flares to protect themselves and their drinking water sources while participating in ring of fire events. LED flares are non-combustible, low-cost, waterproof and endlessly reusable, and do not contain hazardous materials that can burn the skin, eyes and lungs. Furthermore, the lack of hazardous materials produced by LED flares lends not only to ambient safety, but also to reducing the contamination of the water and soil of the Finger Lakes. This alternative will allow for traditions such as the ring of fire to continue, while protecting water quality and the safety of participants.
In consideration of Greg Talomie’s efforts with the CLWA, six of the 11 Finger Lakes watershed organizations, including the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, have committed to advancing the transition from incendiary to LED flares. Through this dedicated and expansive campaign, Wegmans has agreed to sell LED flares for the first time! Starting June 5, Wegmans will be offering LED flares, while supplies last, providing customers with a choice to make the transition. Participating Wegmans locations (Auburn, Geneva, Geneseo, Jamestown, Corning, Hornell, Canandaigua, Newark and Webster) will sell two-packs and four-packs of LED flares, and will release signage and a shelf display to signify its support of this integrated partnership. In addition, Wegmans has agreed to donate to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council $2 for each two-pack and $6 for each six-pack of LED flares sold, from June through September, based on the sales at the Auburn store.
The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division of the OLWMC will continue to work closely with the watershed community, and dedicated partners such as the CLWA and Wegmans, to advance this exciting initiative.
Alexandria (“Ally”) Berry is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. Edits were made by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.