Berry: Lake groups partner with Wegmans to promote LED flares at ring of fire events

Celebratory traditions in the Finger Lakes region have served as a community foundation for lake appreciation for generations. These annual activities bring residents together in order to honor our serene landscapes and shared customs as a community.

Over the past four years, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and Greg Talomie have been addressing the challenge of advising and educating the community of the Canandaigua Lake watershed and the greater Finger Lakes region about the environmental and safety concerns related to the "ring of fire" tradition. Commonly, ring of fire celebrations involve light displays at night, utilizing conventional incendiary flares, which produce dangerous compounds that can negatively impact the water quality of the Finger Lakes. The ring of fire event was originally a sacred, Indigenous tradition of the Seneca Nation, one of the largest nations in the Iroquois Confederacy, or Haudenosaunee. The tradition Genundowa, or the Festival of Lights, is an event that largely symbolizes gratitude. Today, the ring of fire event serves to illuminate the shores of Canandaigua Lake and other Finger Lakes. This lighting display of the shoreline through the use of conventional flares is nothing short of awe-inspiring; however, increasing concerns about the safety of incendiary flares has inspired a transition to promoting the usage of light-emitting diode (LED) flares.

