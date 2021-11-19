Berry: Maintaining water quality in Owasco Lake during winter

With the cold weather approaching, many watershed residents are moving to stabilize ongoing and dormant construction projects to conserve topsoil and protect the water quality of Owasco Lake.

Those involved in activities that cause land disturbance between Nov. 15 and April 1 are encouraged to install temporary, site-specific, enhanced controls to protect ditches and off-site water resources from soil migration. Regardless of the extent of ongoing soil or ground-disturbing activities during the winter season, all bare and exposed soils must be stabilized to protect watershed-borne runoff from impacting the water quality of Owasco Lake. Watershed-friendly approaches can include mulching or the installation of matting, stone or rolled erosion control products. In addition to these proactive practices, seeding of bare soil with mulch can be an effective means for stabilization and can reduce water quality impacts from snowmelt in the spring.

Watershed inspectors frequently inspect residential and commercial projects throughout the winter for erosion and sediment control practices and proper placement. As the local regulatory authority responsible for monitoring threats to water quality, the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division is well-equipped to address all areas of ground disturbances throughout the drainage basin of Owasco Lake. The division has recently encountered sites under development that utilize sediment and erosion controls to safeguard the Owasco Lake watershed from pollutant discharge. Watershed residents can reduce the potential for watershed violations and elevate on-site protections by obtaining reviewed and approved site-specific erosion and sediment control plans.

In addition to ongoing winter construction stabilization efforts, the division has observed that watershed producers are diligently managing bare soil, post-harvest, through cover cropping. The use of cover crops promotes nutrient retention, increased soil health, weed reduction and erosion control. Cover crops reduce soil loss by improving soil structure, increasing infiltration and also by providing velocity control for rain-driven sheet flow over the soil surface. Progressive management strategies protect the Owasco Lake watershed from possible erosion, benefit the health of the soil for future production, and improve habitat for local wildlife.

Preparing for a watershed-friendly winter can be challenging, however, the division recognizes the efforts that local landowners and producers have made to protect the Owasco Lake watershed from erosion and related sediment transport. These individuals serve as an example to all who seek to maintain watershed health during production and construction activities. It is incumbent upon the watershed community to conserve water quality and soil health. Conservation practices such as cover cropping and erosion and sediment control planning are critical “pieces of the puzzle” to protect Owasco Lake for recreation, drinking water and fishing.

Homeowners that are in need of recommendations or detailed assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division or their county's Soil and Water Conservation District.

Ally Berry is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0