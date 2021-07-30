Berry: Partnerships key to protecting Owasco Lake watershed

Persistent rain this summer caused the Owasco Lake watershed to experience high-velocity stormwater runoff, challenging the watershed to withstand erosion, particularly within stormwater conveyance systems and roadside ditches. Fortunately, these frequent storms have allowed plants and crops to grow rapidly, which can result in the increased retention of stormwater runoff and stabilization of otherwise mobile soils. However, with the increasing frequency and intensity of severe storms, new and improved ditch practices are vastly important to preserving the water quality of Owasco Lake. Fast-moving stormwater and high flow conditions erode vulnerable landscapes, carve new ravines, wash out roadways and cause flooding in low-lying areas. Stormwater can flush pollutants and transport sediment to watershed streams, occasionally creating sediment plumes and leading to sediment and nutrient deposition in Owasco Lake.
When incorporated with rock armoring, water filtration socks and vegetative filters, stabilization measures provide a means to safely redirect and slow fast-moving water. These practices help retain soil and limit the potential effects of severe storms. The shift from conventional designs of conveying water from the landscape to the adoption of practices that slow water velocity and retain sediment are crucial for increasing the resilience and protection of the Owasco Lake watershed. Hydroseeding is an effective method for establishing vegetation on steep slopes. However, where high-velocity runoff can cut into the landscape, seeds can be transported downstream before they are sown. Additional innovative means of retaining sediment are often required; certain physical characteristics within the landscape that can increase the force of stormwater, such as steep slopes and straightened channels, demand specialized solutions.
Through proactive observation and collaborative funding and implementation, the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, municipal highway departments, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and homeowners have resolved to amend several miles of ditches within the Owasco Lake watershed to safeguard against the effects of heavy rainfall, an effort that is significant and costly. In recognition of the need for reliable drainage infrastructure, OWLA has voluntarily taken measures to alleviate the effects of high-velocity runoff through unique planning and their support with subsidizing implementation.
An impressive amount of more than 3,000 feet of ditches on Hicks Road in the town of Scipio has received rock armoring and concrete sediment basins to reduce erosion, limit the transport of sediment and slow water velocity. The concrete sediment basins, a new practice, demonstrates the commitment of dedicated partners to improve and protect water quality by reducing sediment and contaminant transport to Owasco Lake. On July 19, Doug Kierst, the executive director of the Cayuga County Soil and Water District, provided an overview of the Hicks Road project, highlighting individuals that were key contributors to this innovative solution to managing stormwater. Kierst explained that a local homeowner brought the Hicks Road concern to the attention of the conservation district, and asked for assistance on planning, funding and implementation to control roadside runoff.
Kierst, who has been with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District since 1996, stated that its role is to assess situations that are brought to its attention, as the conservation district has been doing since 1944.
“They come to us with a road ditch that is eroding out, and is dumping sediment and nutrients that are maybe making it to the lake. We’re contacted as a technical agency, and just go out and help them out,” he said.
With the conservation district’s training and resources, it determines how to best amend erosion along roadways and ditches. In addition, the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District assists with procuring much of the funding associated with these important projects, reducing the financial burden of those impacted.
“The problem with us, sometimes, is we can get the grant, but how do we come up with a match? Town budgets could be strained, especially in a COVID year. They’ve got a lot of roads to replace and have limited funds, just like private landowners do. That’s where we try to think outside the box. We find out what those costs would be, and those involved start looking for outside resources, too. That's where OWLA comes in. OWLA wanted to get involved with the project, and wanted to help us, and we communicated what we needed, which was 25% of $200,000. The match was $50,000, and they got right on it. Through their resources, they raised the funding, and that became our match. So now, if someone comes to us with a problem in the Owasco Lake watershed, and (the problem) agrees with what our mission is, and our goals are with OWLA, let’s do it! ... Anytime we can approach people at full cost, and we’ve been preaching that for years, it’s a lot easier to get work done,” Kierst added.
OWLA voluntarily raised 25% of about $34,000, the estimated total cost for the Hicks Road project, according to Tim Schneider, watershed conservation specialist at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Schneider stated that OWLA will continue to provide a 25% match on the Water Quality Improvement Project Program, a grant acquired by the conservation district, for additional road ditch projects until OWLA’s allocated funding is exhausted by the end of the year. Tim was a point and lead on the Hicks Road project, as well as Mark Chamberlain, the highway superintendent of Scipio, who worked diligently on coordinating the project.
“The highway department is the important part, because it’s their right-of-way. If they didn’t have a willingness to participate, or wanted to do the right thing, such as installing best management practices, we can’t force them to do anything. Just like landowners. Anything we do, or are involved in, is voluntary conservation. Whether it’s with the highway department, or a landowner that gives up a certain amount of land, or sometimes it’s both,” Kierst said.
Typically, highway departments are only allowed to work within their right-of-way, but conservation district law allows for them to cooperate with districts and landowners. Towns and landowners play a large role in bringing these innovations to fruition through partnerships with conservation districts.
The planning processes of these projects can take upwards of a year before funding and implementation can ensue, as no great feat can be accomplished overnight. Kierst shared that over his 25 years working at the conservation district, they have always worked with the towns to strengthen the resilience of the Owasco Lake watershed, as well as to manage stormwater and improve water quality.
“This project is an example of private and public partnership. You got the town highway, you got the county, the conservation district, and OWLA. It’s how it should work. There was a need, and we fixed the need, and now we move on to the next one,” Kierst said.
Furthermore, the Cayuga County Soil and Water District has been responding to emergency repairs on culverts in Scipio due to heavy rainfall. Kierst largely attributes those findings to Highway Superintendent Chamberlain, who informed them of the devastation the stormwater created on several steep fire lanes. The conservation district has evaluated several sites in need of repairs over the past two weeks. Additional concrete sediment traps have been installed in Owasco, near Dutch Hollow Brook, and in Fleming. The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, highway departments and OWLA intend to partner on three to four additional installations throughout the Owasco Lake watershed to assist with managing the potentially devastating effects of high-velocity stormwater runoff.
This collaborative effort is an excellent example of the magnitude of what can be accomplished through the combined efforts of diverse skills and perspectives, which allow for creativity and innovation to shine as a silver lining in light of heavy rainfall events. Communities, counties, towns, highway departments, conservation districts, nonprofit organizations and the agricultural community act as beacons of light in high-pressure situations, and remind us of what the residents and partners of the Owasco Lake watershed can achieve together.
Ally Berry is a watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.