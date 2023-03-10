With spring around the corner, watershed residents are beginning to think about lawn care practices and gardening plans. Landowners within the Owasco Lake should carefully consider whether or not (and the extent to which) lawn fertilizers will be used.

Fertilizers that contain phosphorus can contribute to water quality issues in Owasco Lake, presenting challenges for local water resource managers looking to protect our valuable resource. During precipitation events, which are quite prevalent in the spring and summer, stormwater can pick up lawn fertilizers and transport them to Owasco Lake.

Phosphorus is a “limiting nutrient” for Owasco Lake, meaning it is the least abundant nutrient that is necessary for the growth of photosynthesizing organisms. Once phosphorus enters a water body, it becomes available to these organisms, which include aquatic vegetation, algae and cyanobacteria. This can result in an increase in their abundance, which would otherwise be limited.

Cyanobacteria, or “blue-green algae,” commonly manifests as harmful algal blooms, which have been increasing in frequency statewide. HABs are of particular concern to water purveyors, such as the city of Auburn and the town of Owasco, that supply drinking water to nearby municipalities and are responsible for protecting public health. HABs can render public and private areas of Owasco Lake unsafe for recreation and can increase toxin treatment requirements to make the water safe to drink.

Watershed residents can prevent the transport of phosphorus to Owasco Lake and “look for the zero.” This is a common slogan used by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to encourage landowners to use phosphorus-free fertilizers. All lawn fertilizers have a label with three numbers separated by hyphens, which informs consumers about the ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (N-P-K) in the product. If the center number is zero, this signifies a product that has zero phosphorus.

Similar to reading the nutritional facts on a food label, watershed residents are encouraged to “look for the zero” prior to purchasing and applying a product that will otherwise promote nutrient availability for HABs. As of 2012, the unnecessary spread of phosphorus on lawns became illegal (New York State Environmental Conservation Law, Article 17, Title 21, and Agriculture and Markets Law § 146-g).

Prior to using lawn fertilizers, the DEC recommends soil testing through Cornell Cooperative Extension to determine if a lawn is deficient in phosphorus. Using fertilizer that will bring no nutritional value to the landscaping, and may negatively impact water quality, can be a financial and ecological detriment to lakeshore owners. Soil testing not only informs decision making that benefits soil health and resource conservation, but also promotes improved efficiency when using these expensive products.

These sentiments have been echoed by the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes and watershed stakeholder groups that work to recognize residents who implement sustainable practices, such as phosphorus-free lawn care. More information about the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council’s Lake Friendly Living Pledge Program can be found on their website (olwmc.org/lake-friendly-living). In addition, the recently approved Owasco Lake Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction outlines a watershed-based approach and project recommendations to limit phosphorus loading to the lake, and specifically mentions using phosphorus-free fertilizers.

Watershed inspectors commonly observe yard signs that signify and advertise the application of fertilizers on properties that are adjacent to water resources. These observations highlight an opportunity to educate the public about ecological and financial benefits of following a phosphorus-free lawn care plan and considering alternatives for promoting grasses and other vegetation that do not rely heavily on fertilizers.

Protecting ecosystem health is analogous to protecting human health. Reducing phosphorus loading to Owasco Lake will serve to protect the 47,000 people that rely on Owasco Lake as a drinking water source. If the 1.2 million landowners living in the Finger Lakes region can resolve to eliminate or minimize their use of fertilizers which have phosphorus, it will represent a strong commitment toward addressing water quality concerns.