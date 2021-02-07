Berry: Rethinking social justice in the age of conflict and rage (a four-part series)

It is important to realize that the Capitol police is a force of 2,300, but only 500 officers with no appropriate protective gear or arrest equipment were assigned to an event that was widely promoted on alt-right social media to motivate thousands of 45th president supporters to invade the District of Columbia. The expressed goal was to create unprovoked havoc; kill certain elected officials; disrupt a legal process of democracy. Insurrectionists entered several entrances to a federal building that were not necessarily known by the general public. Where were the undercover officers who habitually weave their way into progressive Black organizations? Why was there a paucity of police when it was clear beforehand that the expected hordes would be racist, violence-prone, extreme adherents to alt-right and white supremacist organizations? These groups posted rampant and detailed social media posts calling for planned violent uprisings throughout the country. And it is a fact that a sitting U.S. president stroked that pent-up fervor for violent insurrection. The public should expect law enforcement and governmental complicity at the highest levels to come to light as various investigations move forward.

Many would argue that Jan. 6 made clear the despicable systemic racial underpinnings inherent in policing. Unfortunately, this demented attitude is emboldened by the overall silence of a majority of the national citizenry who do not appear to want to change their support for the “blue” regardless of its racially divisive double standard. This ownership suggests force used against Black and Brown people is appropriate but never against folks who embrace the dismantling of American democracy to preserve white privilege and demagoguery. Too many white Americans still feel (behind closed doors) that the country belongs to them, exclusively. That is their truth. A truth difficult to accept, hear or internalize.

William Berry Jr., of Auburn, is a retired senior-level university administrator with over 33 years of service at various institutions. He currently serves as a consultant on issues centering on equity, inclusion, diversity and retention-oriented customer service while continuing his stance as an activist scholar commenting on a variety of social justice issues. He publishes aaduna, a global, online multicultural literary and visual arts journal, and is current chair of the Auburn-based Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace board. He can be reached at htcjpauburn@gmail.com.

