Berry: Rethinking social justice in the age of conflict and rage, part four: 'Stand.'

The Booker T. Washington Community Center, originally called The Colored Community Center, has been an integral Auburn institution since October 1927. It was founded through the work of Mrs. Lena M. Johnson and Mrs. Martin to benefit the welfare of African-Americans. BTW has become a gathering spot for all people to be aware of and involved in issues of societal importance while mentoring children toward future leadership. During and after World War II, from 1942 to 1948, Eleanor I. Hardy served as director of the center. In September 1944, The Citizen Advertiser, Auburn’s newspaper, stated, “Few cities the size of Auburn have a community center as well equipped and as popular as the well known BTW Community Center on Chapman Ave. Eleanor Hardy, Director, has become one of Auburn's well known civic workers."

Today, BTW faces funding obstacles even while continuing its six after-school program sites, a COVID-19 assistance program called EDUcare, and tripling the number of youths served during the past six years. The center recently completed the purchase of its property from the city of Auburn and maintains its commitment to empowering children and community through a variety of social and cultural programs.