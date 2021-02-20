Berry: Rethinking social justice in the age of conflict and rage, part three: 'Stop the steal'

In 1955, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy with the assistance of Ted Sorenson wrote the 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book "Profiles in Courage." At the time, many adult readers and students who experienced the book as an educational requirement understood its central theme. The book profiled U.S. senators who defied the opinions of their party, constituents and the American electorate to do what they felt was right, and then suffered severe criticism and a loss in popularity because of their actions.

Courage is not an intentional characteristic for many elected officials. It has been infrequently referenced in current national politics, replaced by cowardice. The spirit of courageousness is also absent in the dribble-down debate positions embraced by many Americans. Fueled by the absurdity of national partisan politics, Americans, regardless of political affiliation, find solace in a partisan divide that extols one party as more herculean than the other. Even informed citizens are perplexed to locate courage in leadership. It is becoming invisible in state and local politics, and eerily absent in the contentious discussions among the country’s citizenship even when a second impeachment process was debated. Has practicality become the rationale for cowardice?