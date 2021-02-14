Berry: Rethinking social justice in the age of conflict and rage, part two: The dynamics of social justice

This country cannot solve its racial issues if it continues to overlook that needed conversations are being coerced and coopted by the violent actions and provocations by alt-right white supremacists who want to create another civil war fueled by race where whites will be victorious. And then, to hell with the blacks, browns and others who represent a different persuasion. As a response, social justice must be the clarion call for Americans of goodwill who understand that America is owned by a multiplicity of different people and not by one homogeneous racial group. People who are not afraid to have difficult dialogues and are prone to listen and hear what is being said without prejudging the speaker’s perspectives.

Social justice is not a recent idea. Contemporary thought entrenches this philosophical concept in deconstructing barriers for social mobility; challenging racial hatred and cultural injustices; implementing proactive stances to basic access to economic parity; and implementing a framework to build wealth for all accompanied by fairness in employment and banishing racial barriers to involvement in the capitalistic system. (Recognize there are well-meaning progressive activists who would replace the present constructs of socioeconomic platforms with grassroots alternatives that build a more universal sharing of resources and power.) Social justice confronts inequities inherent in public health, distribution of wealth, ecological and environmental well-being; challenge Eurocentric-based education at all levels, in all disciplines; and demands fair compensation for anyone’s labor to meet the rising costs to maintain families, especially single mother-driven households who need a more effective and vigorous legal system to enact appropriate financial support from delinquent dads and ease of access to child care. And there must be unyielding opposition to racial injustice at any level of infringement and custom; redress to legal obstructions; dismantling biased policing and removing from office politicians who would rather decrease voting access than strengthen the provisions of constitutional amendments in those districts where people of color are the majority. Social justice is also steeped in history, classical intellectual thought, and action.