Berry: Rethinking social justice in the age of conflict and rage, postscript

Locally, we have choices. We can expand equity in all societal platforms, continue to battle generational racism and systemic biases, as well as challenge others who spew racial animosity. We can also identify pathways to influence the national political mindset. Or we can embrace other options.

We can succumb to insidious thinking grounded in white nationalism. We can embrace leaders who cloak their agenda for racial superiority as they promulgate racially driven legislation or articulate derisive public statements. We can embrace the ongoing disregard for people of color by the criminal justice system. We can overlook acts of disrespect that belittle the dignity of others. We can continue to overlook economic disparities that have an adverse impact on the middle class. We can disregard those economic constraints that inevitably create barriers for working class whites to embrace Blacks in understanding who the enemy really is. We can fail to mount a strategy that challenges the one-percenters and corporate institutions that hide wealth behind U.S. tax laws, offshore tax havens and D.C. lobbyists. We can decide if America is a class-driven society even as it allows a few folks to achieve financial rewards just to maintain the artificiality of equitable capitalism.