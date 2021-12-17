Berry: The Owasco Lake watershed and a wet 2021

Rain events can bring about rejuvenation and devastation to a watershed. While precipitation events drive crop growth, ultimately helping to stabilize soils over the duration of the growing season, intense storms can cause severe erosion and flooding that pose threats to topsoil retention for watershed residents and producers. As patterns in climate manifest more intense and longer-duration storms, the natural balance between rejuvenation and devastation is shifting. It’s becoming increasingly important to support climate resiliency initiatives to protect local assets and resources.

In 2021, according to the National Weather Service, the Owasco Lake watershed experienced about 6 inches of precipitation above average annual levels. The increasing intensity of storm events is undeniable by most watershed residents, and communities are concerned about the safety and future of their properties. Many local agencies are still working to finalize permitting for projects intended to stabilize and repair streams, ditches and shoreline properties from previous flood events this year.

This August, Cayuga County was impacted by Tropical Storm Fred, causing widespread flooding and the issuing of a “no unnecessary travel" advisory from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division received comments in the field from long-term residents stating that flooding of that magnitude had not been observed since Hurricane Agnes of 1972. Tropical Storm Fred dropped about 7.6 inches of rain over the city of Auburn over the course of three days. This event flooded residential and commercial areas, caused road closures, and resulted in homes becoming condemned. Highway departments responded with diligence, and homes and businesses in low-lying areas, such as the village of Moravia, were severely affected by flooding. Streams from several locations in the Owasco Lake watershed overtopped their banks and washed away roads, foundations and portions of the shoreline.

Following Tropical Storm Fred, the Owasco Lake watershed did not receive a substantial break from precipitation. Intense storm events continued, with the most recent being the storm of Oct. 26. The southern portion of the watershed received an additional 5 to 8 inches of rain above normal levels for the month of October, and resulted in a state of emergency.

During the Oct. 26 storm, Hemlock Creek, a stream in the Owasco Lake watershed, also overtopped a bank, causing flood events downstream. This stream had a history of causing flood events in the town of Locke, which further outlined the importance of corrective action and the need for enhanced resiliency features. Thane Benson, supervisor for the town of Locke, and the Locke Town Board immediately concentrated their efforts to expedite a restoration plan. Meetings to observe site conditions as well as discussions with stakeholders soon followed. The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office cooperated to develop an emergency course of action. Mr. Benson stated, “The work we are planning to do is in accordance with the long-term solution developed by the CCSWCD. This event has required tremendous effort from multiple entities. As supervisor of the town of Locke, I thank everyone who has helped move this project forward in such a timely manner.” The CCSWCD is positioned to act as the primary execution agency of the plan, and emergency repair work will commence when permitting is in place. The CCSWCD is well-equipped to facilitate planning and implementation, having over 70 years of experience in both small-scale and large-scale projects that have improved water quality long-term.

This wet year has not only outlined how fragile our landscape can be under the threat of multiple, extreme storms, but also revealed how determined local entities and residents are to protect the Owasco Lake watershed. The extent of community collaboration to improve the landscape is compelling. While the intensity of storms is projected to increase over time, the watershed community is poised to meet new challenges with continued collaboration. Throughout the course of a wet 2021, watershed residents have reported a breadth of flood-related water quality concerns, assisted their neighbors with repairing flood damage and reached out to local agencies for assistance. Their sense of urgency and attention to detail provides a unified approach toward protecting the resources of the Owasco Lake watershed for generations to come.

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.

