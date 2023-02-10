The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division is the local regulatory authority responsible for identifying water quality concerns that could negatively impact Owasco Lake, a drinking water source for over 45,000 people. The OLWIPD produces an annual report to inform the public of watershed conditions, the number of inspections that were conducted across the 208-square-mile drainage basin, and a summary of violations that were identified and resolved during the calendar year.

Overall, watershed inspectors found that the community is still recovering from the extreme weather events that scoured and flooded the landscape in 2021. Fortunately, precipitation events were slightly less impactful in 2022. According to the National Weather Service, precipitation levels in the northern portion of the Owasco Lake watershed were estimated to be 4 inches lower than normal for the year, while the southern portion of the watershed received up to 6 inches more than normal. Decreased rainfall led to apparent reductions in sediment transport from highly erodible soils, steep slopes and unstable streambanks. Nevertheless, streambank erosion and sediment plumes were observed following precipitation events where precipitation was above average, most notably in the southern portions of the watershed (i.e. the Owasco Inlet sub-watershed). These observations revealed the continued need for flood resiliency planning in communities such as Moravia and Locke, where floodwater conveyance remains problematic, and damage to property and infrastructure can border on the inevitable.

In addition to these variable impacts from storms in 2022, local water sampling efforts have shown that microcystin toxins associated with harmful algal blooms have been increasing exponentially over the past several years. Applied scientific research has identified a relationship between nutrient availability in freshwater lakes and the occurrences of HABs. Just as with any other organism, HABs require nutrients to thrive. This linkage underpins the OLWIPD’s role of monitoring of the landscape to identify all pathways of nutrient and sediment transport to Owasco Lake, especially as destructive weather patterns become more common. The 2022 lake water quality monitoring report, written by Dr. John Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute, shows that Owasco Lake water temperatures are increasing and oxygen depletion is occurring within deeper waters (i.e. within the hypolimnion). Over time, decreased oxygen concentrations can alter lake chemistry, increase internal nutrient loading and suffocate fish populations. In other words, when oxygen is not available within deeper waters, nutrients can be released from lake sediments into the water column. These nutrients can then become available for cyanobacteria production and the formation of HABs. In-lake decomposition of suffocated organisms can utilize even more oxygen, further exacerbating these effects and creating a positive feedback loop toward continued water quality degradation.

As climate change continues to increase water temperatures, the duration of lake stratification is extended, further exhausting oxygen availability within deeper waters prior to lake turnover. Long-term water quality monitoring is required to further assess how the relationships between increasing water temperatures, hypolimnetic oxygen depletion, lake stratification and lake productivity contribute to HABs in Owasco Lake. Continued lake and watershed monitoring is also warranted to measure performance of conservation practices projects that aim to improve water quality.

Throughout 2022, the OLWIPD maintained high levels of voluntary compliance by providing a timely notification of potential violations of watershed, state and federal regulations to partner agencies, as well as through ongoing engagement with landowners. Watershed Inspectors performed over 100 inspections (including numerous follow-up visits) of various land uses that presented potential or ongoing water quality concerns. The full inspection summary and the 2022 annual report can be found at municipal offices that reside in the watershed beginning in April. These include the town offices of Owasco, Fleming, Groton, Scipio, Venice, Skaneateles, Moravia, Sempronius, Locke, Genoa, Lansing, Niles, Summerhill, Dryden and Sennett.