AUBURN — The new I.D.E.A. Lab at Seymour Library started with an idea from its staff: To turn an old office into a private, accessible space to host classes and other craft-based programs.
I.D.E.A. Lab stands for innovation, design, engineering and art.
The Auburn library officially opened its newly renovated space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony there Monday. The first-floor room is furnished with a button maker and an electronic cutting machine called a Cricut blade, as well as a television screen.
The space has already been used to host the Monday Maker series for children, technology classes for older adults and film screenings, said Community Services Coordinator Jaclyn Kolb.
Previously, staff often held programs near the fireplace in the main fiction collection, but library Director Lisa Carr said that echoes and frequent distractions made classes there less feasible — especially for older patrons.
"I think one of the things I'm looking forward to the most is our ability to start offering classes to the community," Carr said. Classes in technology, computers, watercolor and quilting will be hosted in the new lab.
Leigh Romano, the adult services librarian, said the library has also been holding book clubs in the new space. It's nice to "keep it contained in this area and have the rest of the library open up for people who are browsing for books," she said.
Kolb said it was the same with small lectures: "We're able to get about 15, 20 people in here so we can hold it in this room instead of tying up the fireplace," she said. "I mean, people can always come in and get their fiction, but sometimes it's intimidating when you have a whole group there."
Screenings in the disability documentary film series Lights, Camera, Social Action from ARISE have also been held in the lab.
"So that’s been great because you watch the film, but then we have a discussion afterward and have a little more privacy," Kolb told a handful of attendees at the ribbon-cutting.
After receiving a grant from New York State Aid for Library Construction earlier this year, Seymour staff set out to remove kitchen cabinets lining the walls, replace the old sink and remediate asbestos in the ceiling.
Carr believes the lab was added in 1972 as a staff room, then became office space for former director Stephen Erskine and other library functions like book processing in 1994.
When looking for a place to hold classes and other programming, Seymour staff noted that not all parts of the library are physically accessible.
"So, when I have space on a floor that is accessible, then I want to turn it into public space somehow," Carr said.
One of the cinderblock walls was also smoothed so it can be used as a projection screen for movies. It could be modified to become a dry-erase board with white paint.
Even before the lab opened, the library already had a set of Chromebooks and the Cricut blade. But Carr said it was a matter of making technology and craft-based hobbies accessible in an educational and physical way.
"That's the genesis of the whole idea of having this space," she said.