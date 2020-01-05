The Friends of Seymour Library will hold a Birthday Bash fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
The event will include cake for the library's 117th birthday, book-themed treats (like Harry Potter's butterbeer), a scavenger hunt, a raffle and music by Perform 4 Purpose. Attendees are also asked to bring wrapped "re-gifts" for a birthday exchange.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets for the event are $17 in advance at the library, or $20 at the door. Checks can also be sent to the library (made out to "Friends of Seymour Library") for placement on a will-call list. Space is limited to 100 guests. The event's snow date is Jan. 30.
For more information, call the library at (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.