Bishop Matano: A Christmas 2021 greeting

Indeed our challenges in so many areas of life continue. People of good will long for unity where there is division, hope where there is despair and peace where there is discord. How much we all need the joy of Christmas!

As we celebrate the birth of Our Savior, Jesus Christ, I wish you the peace and happiness of Christmas and I pray that the Child born in Bethlehem will bless you and your loved ones throughout the New Year and always!

You and all dear to you will be remembered in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass during the Christmas season.

With sincere gratitude for your prayers, I remain

Devotedly yours in Christ,

The Most Reverend Salvatore R. Matano

Bishop of Rochester

