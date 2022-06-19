Bishop Matano: Eucharistic Revival in the United States

Today, June 19, on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, in union with all (arch)dioceses throughout the United States, is formally inaugurating a three-year Eucharistic Revival. As you are well aware, I have written and spoken on many occasions and in many forms about this most important event in the life of our diocese and about the centrality of the Most Holy Eucharist in our practice of the faith. How could it be otherwise?

“The Eucharist is ‘the source and summit of the Christian life.’ ‘The other sacraments, and indeed all ecclesiastical ministries and works of the apostolate, are bound up with the Eucharist and are oriented toward it. For in the blessed Eucharist is contained the whole spiritual good of the Church, namely Christ himself, our Pasch’” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 1324).

The Eucharistic Revival should be as natural to us as drinking water – we have been celebrating it since the Last Supper and that first Good Friday. What we need to do, each in our own way, is to dust ourselves off, take a hard look at our lives and see what is missing, and we need to do it with Jesus otherwise the dust will never settle. We need to gaze upon that transubstantiated Host and repeat the words of St. Thomas: “My Lord and my God.”

If we look upon that Host and believe with our whole heart and soul, how can we ever destroy God’s gift of life in all its stages, from the child in the womb, the innocent victims of violence and war, the abandoned poor, the vulnerable and the aged? How can we truly believe that in that Host is Jesus, complete and entire, and not want to be with Him, follow Him and seek His help?

Discipleship and answering the call to follow Jesus are united intimately to our worship of God and our worthy reception of Holy Communion. In essence, what does it mean to be Catholic if we are not present with the Lord at Holy Mass? Jesus wants us there with all our faults and failures, for He is the Good Shepherd who went after that lost sheep.

The Eucharistic Revival has as its fundamental purpose returning to Our Father’s home. Think of our sisters and brothers who because of sickness and infirmity or those in places where the faithful are persecuted for practicing their faith, still so deeply attached to their Catholic faith, and long to be able to be at Holy Mass. At the Eucharist, we bring them through our prayers into communion with the Lord.

The Eucharistic Revival is not an option, it is an absolute necessity and must be the first priority in our parishes. Empty pews close churches; diminish support for Catholic education, whether in Catholic schools or religious-education programs; limit opportunities to support and assist the poor in authentic Catholic outreach services that respect their dignity as God’s own children; seriously weaken the strength of our social-justice initiatives according to the mind of Christ; and the list goes on.

For as Catholics, all we do emanates from our love for the Most Holy Eucharist. Most importantly, our children need to know Jesus in a world where many do not know Him or have forgotten Him or, more devastatingly, have walked away from Him. Our children deserve the very best and, to be sure, Jesus in the Most Holy Eucharist is the very best!

Let us take to heart these words attributed to St. Teresa of Calcutta: “Once you understand the Eucharist, you can never leave the Church. Not because the Church won’t let you but because your heart won’t let you” (Cf. USCCB document, op. cit., no. 55).

The Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano is the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. Cayuga County is one of 12 counties that make up the diocese. He can be reached at The Pastoral Center, 1150 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624, or by telephone at (585) 328-3210. This column, edited to fit the format of The Citizen, is reprinted, with permission of the publisher, from the May 2 edition of The Catholic Courier. Additional columns by Bishop Matano can be read at catholiccourier.com/commentary/bishops-column.

