{{featured_button_text}}
POY 70.JPG

Bishop Salvatore R. Matano, left, laughs with parishioners after Mass during the St. Mary's Church parish's 150th anniversary celebration in Auburn Aug. 15, 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Bishop Salvatore Matano of the Diocese of Rochester will celebrate the 9:45 a.m. Mass Sunday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The Mass, which marks the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord, will be the sixth anniversary of Matano coming to Auburn after his installation as the ninth bishop of the Rochester Diocese on Jan. 3, 2014.

Mass will be followed by coffee hour, where the Three Kings will visit with gifts for children. The Mass is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 252-9545.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0