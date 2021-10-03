Block pattern: Longtime quilter opens downtown Auburn shop

Quilts by Commission is unlike most quilt shops. You can actually buy quilts there.
The shop, now open in the Nolan Block of downtown Auburn, is the next step in the quilting business of the same name started by Stephanie McCall in her home in February 2006. Along with fabrics and other items often found in quilt shops, though, it sells finished ones. They range from vintage and modern quilts by regional artists to the commissions McCall has been making for years.
McCall took the step of opening a shop partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she told The Citizen. Her business grew 220% in 2020, driven by requests for face masks and customers bringing her quilt work. As they cleaned their closets during quarantine, she explained, many found old T-shirts and other fabrics they wanted to turn into quilts, or tattered ones that needed repair.
"It seems like sewing is an apocalyptic skill," she said with a laugh. "There was a huge uptick in people who wanted to reclaim their heritage, or have something tactile to remind them of good things."
Overall, the pandemic has marked "a huge renaissance" for quilting, McCall said. Being stuck at home has made people more aware of their surroundings, and therefore more appreciative of things they can touch. That's why many of them have started quilting over the past 18 months, including youth, and the availability of tutorials on YouTube has made it easier than ever to do so.
As the pandemic continued this spring, McCall's youngest child graduated from Auburn High School. So that was the perfect time, she said, for her to turn what was a way to keep busy as a stay-at-home mom into a brick-and-mortar business. After a July 1 soft opening in the space where Nolan's Shoes once stood, the grand opening of Quilts by Commission took place Sept. 18.
Another benefit of opening the shop has been networking with other quilters by showing and selling their work, McCall said. That's because quilting, by nature, can be lonely. Between meeting with a customer about a commission and handing them the finished product is a week or more of laboring in solitude. So the shop has made quilting more social for her, she said.
"It's funny, because you take this perfectly good piece of fabric, cut it all up and sew it back together. But sewing it back together is a very mindful thing," she said of quilting. "It's very personal."
Along with her work space and quilt showroom area, Quilts by Commission carries inventory that hobbyists will be hard-pressed to find anywhere nearby, McCall said. Currently, the shop has vibrant Ankara cottons from Africa, and both silk kimonos and dyed indigo fabric from Japan, among other items. If not quilts, they're ideal for tote bags or other pieces of home décor, she suggested.
Also in the shop is a table where people can participate in charity quilts. The one there now is part of McCall's partnership with Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, which since 2018 has seen her create welcome quilts for the families who work with the nonprofit to rehabilitate their next homes. Anyone, regardless of experience, can sit at the sewing machine and make a block for it.
As some learn their way around a needle, other quilters continue to advance the hobby as an art form, McCall said. The annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" at the Schweinfurth Art Center, for instance, shows how some are using fabrics to send personal, political and other messages. Whether it's those artists or people new to quilting, she wants Quilts by Commission to cover them all.
"It's my new dream to build this business into something that's more than just me," she said, adding that she hopes to hire an associate before the end of the year.
"I'm excited to be part of the culture and hope my little niche business is different from other shops."
