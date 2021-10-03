Block pattern: Longtime quilter opens downtown Auburn shop

"It's funny, because you take this perfectly good piece of fabric, cut it all up and sew it back together. But sewing it back together is a very mindful thing," she said of quilting. "It's very personal."

Along with her work space and quilt showroom area, Quilts by Commission carries inventory that hobbyists will be hard-pressed to find anywhere nearby, McCall said. Currently, the shop has vibrant Ankara cottons from Africa, and both silk kimonos and dyed indigo fabric from Japan, among other items. If not quilts, they're ideal for tote bags or other pieces of home décor, she suggested.

Also in the shop is a table where people can participate in charity quilts. The one there now is part of McCall's partnership with Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, which since 2018 has seen her create welcome quilts for the families who work with the nonprofit to rehabilitate their next homes. Anyone, regardless of experience, can sit at the sewing machine and make a block for it.

As some learn their way around a needle, other quilters continue to advance the hobby as an art form, McCall said. The annual "Quilts=Art=Quilts" at the Schweinfurth Art Center, for instance, shows how some are using fabrics to send personal, political and other messages. Whether it's those artists or people new to quilting, she wants Quilts by Commission to cover them all.