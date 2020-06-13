Blom: A call for compassion during COVID-19

It feels like the world is on fire. We saw the burning of the beautiful country of Australia and billions of wildlife killed last year, a virus has shut down the entire world, and this week we watched a man die on our TV screens as another man, whose duty is to protect, kneeled on his neck; and now our cities are on literally on fire.
A few years ago, my family was honored to have a lovely, charming young man we’d known for a long time living with us. He helped take care of my mother, who adored him. He taught hip-hop dance at Wells College and was becoming a well-known dance teacher for young people in Auburn and Ithaca. He was also a black man. One day, he was driving the daughter of a friend home in my white minivan. They stopped at a store in Auburn and she grabbed his hand as they walked in — kids loved to hold his hand. Shortly after this, a sheriff called my house. My 15-year-old son answered the phone and the sheriff asked if he was black. He said "no." Then the sheriff asked if his mother was black. When my son again said "no," the sheriff told him that someone had “hijacked “my van and kidnapped a young girl. Apparently, a woman had seen them walk in the store and assumed something bad was going on — she couldn’t have been more mistaken.
Two years ago, my family welcomed three lovely, hardworking, kind young Afghan refugees. They are studying the Middle East in social studies class and were horrified, saying that the images of Afghanis carrying guns and how Sharia law is taught makes people think that all Shia Muslims and Afghanis are terrorists, when in fact the opposite is the real truth.
According to the shared Christian, Muslim, Jewish creation story, we are all the children of the same parents. But when the world seems to be on fire, it can seem like we are more divided than ever. However, this past year has pulled back the curtain and revealed that we are indeed connected in our shared humanity. Fires know no boundaries of language, race, culture or nation. COVID-19 knows no boundaries of gender identity, religion or faith tradition.
Our lives as we know them have been ruptured. As we struggle to connect the past with the unknown future, a portal, an opportunity for something different, is open for us to walk through. Not all black men are criminals, not all Afghanis are terrorists, not all police are racist, but our systems are heartbreakingly broken. Our planet needs us, and we need each other. It is up to all of us to douse the fires burning in our forests and in our cities, not with more hostility but with justice and empathy for our planet and for each other.
The Rev. Barbara Blom lives in Aurora and attended Wells College. She is the foster parent of three young Afghan refugees who attend Southern Cayuga schools, and the parent of a young man who attends Union Springs. She just earned a Doctorate of Ministry from the United Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia, with a focus on interfaith work. Blom is the director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing, and the pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Spencer.
