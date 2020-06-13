Blom: A call for compassion during COVID-19

It feels like the world is on fire. We saw the burning of the beautiful country of Australia and billions of wildlife killed last year, a virus has shut down the entire world, and this week we watched a man die on our TV screens as another man, whose duty is to protect, kneeled on his neck; and now our cities are on literally on fire.

A few years ago, my family was honored to have a lovely, charming young man we’d known for a long time living with us. He helped take care of my mother, who adored him. He taught hip-hop dance at Wells College and was becoming a well-known dance teacher for young people in Auburn and Ithaca. He was also a black man. One day, he was driving the daughter of a friend home in my white minivan. They stopped at a store in Auburn and she grabbed his hand as they walked in — kids loved to hold his hand. Shortly after this, a sheriff called my house. My 15-year-old son answered the phone and the sheriff asked if he was black. He said "no." Then the sheriff asked if his mother was black. When my son again said "no," the sheriff told him that someone had “hijacked “my van and kidnapped a young girl. Apparently, a woman had seen them walk in the store and assumed something bad was going on — she couldn’t have been more mistaken.