Blood pressure challenge to take place in CNY

The American Heart Association is now recruiting participants for the Check It! Challenge, a community-wide program to encourage people to check and control their blood pressure. It is open to participants in most of upstate New York.

The program seeks to empower people to take ownership of their health using self-monitoring, and incorporates remote monitoring and tracking as keys to hypertension management. The program runs from February through May, and participants are asked to take their blood pressure at least twice a month using at-home monitors or at a doctor's office.

In its first year, it saw an average drop of 10.3 mmHg in those whose blood pressure decreased.

“More than 142,000 people in Central New York have high blood pressure or hypertension. That’s more than a record-setting day at the New York State Fair,” said Franklin Fry, executive director for the American Heart Association in Syracuse, in a news release. “If we can continue to move the needle on these numbers and help our community control blood pressure numbers, we can make a real difference.”

For more information, visit heart.org/checkitchallenge or email lisa.neff@heart.org.

