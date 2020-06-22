Blowers: Stigma remains major barrier to addiction treatment

Educating yourself on substance abuse is always a worthy investment in yourself and our community. Listening is a start, along with attending workshops and events on the topic. Read books, listen to lectures and never be afraid to ask questions. If you are a person in recovery, society needs your voice now more than ever. If you have not done so already, please offer your expertise, as learning from books is nice, but learning from others’ experiences is critical.

Advocacy is critical to changing public views of addiction and ending stigma. It is not enough to say that we as a community stand up for those suffering from addiction. Beliefs never make us better; behavior does. Banding together to change policies and laws more favorable to substance abuse treatment is one way to do this at all levels. Attending community events and donating to various agencies around the region is another means of bringing about change. We need to be the very changes that we want to see here.

Dedication is the final aspect, and is so important to all of the others. The commitment to ending stigma and the disease of addiction is an ongoing effort requiring sustained and focused efforts to assure access to treatment. Beyond mere access, this effort requires that all human beings suffering from addiction are met in this process with due respect, dignity and compassionate care.

Are you willing to LEAD? I believe that you are and that our community, which has continually demonstrated the strength and capacity to unite, is ready to do so as well. The presence of stigma is an ever-present gap for those wishing to reach the other side, to move from the darkness of despair to the light of new hope. Looking into that abyss often brings self-doubt, shame and anger. That individual in need of help may step up to that cliff many times, only to turn back into the shadows for fear of being judged. But it does not have to be this way. It cannot be this way any longer. Be the person waiting on that precipice, extending your hand and helping others cross. Though you may not recognize those faces in the darkness, this can be any one of us. It could be you. Make the choice to make the change. End the stigma.

Dr. Jerimy Blowers is an assistant professor, certified addiction specialist and licensed mental health counselor coordinating wellness and intervention services at Cayuga Community College in Auburn. He is also a steering committee member of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more about the study or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

