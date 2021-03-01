Blowers: Understanding addiction behaviors

People tend to fear what is not understood, and addiction certainly maintains its share of misunderstanding. The misrepresentation of what addiction is leads to stigma that prevents society from fully directing needed attention and resources to this disease, and keeps those suffering from addiction from seeking help.
As the study of addiction advances, one thing remains clear. Addiction is a whole-person disease requiring attention to many facets of the individual's life. Returning to a manageable life, therefore, requires healing of the physical body, development of positive mental health, searching for greater meaning and spirituality, and the construction of healthy social connections, to name a few. However, none of this information is meaningful unless one understands and learns to identify what addiction actually is. This example I am about to give is one that I often use when speaking publicly or explaining to families and individuals what I may see in a therapeutic context. The three C's of addiction are a guide to understanding behavior, but remember, understanding is not the same as action.
Constant thought
One of the hallmarks of addiction is that one's thoughts are always on one's substance of choice. Some drugs, such as opiates, maintain a stronger psychological and physical dependency, meaning that an individual may use and immediately begin planning his or her next use. Thoughts of using permeate the day and night until these cognitions begin to dominate and take the individual away from thinking of anything else. Families, jobs and anything that was once enjoyed fall away, and thoughts of using become more and more prominent.
Compulsive use
Another important distinction here is the diminished capacity to resist using. As substance use continues and increases, the individual may put him or herself in dangerous conditions in order to satisfy the thought and need to use. Even when one's conscience may recognize the risk of using, the voice of addiction is louder and drowns out the capacity to think of anything but using. The time and energy spent using leaves little time and energy for things that once held great value.
Continuing despite consequence
As stated, the individual continues to use despite negative consequences. These can include loss of significant relationships, accidents and injury, legal trouble and even incarceration. Addiction is the only disease that convinces the person that he or she does not have it. Therefore, all of these consequences may be deflected from substance abuse and placed on others. There is a false belief that an individual needs to experience all of this in order to reach his or her bottom, and that any intervention prior to that point is futile. Unequivocally, this is not true and a dangerous assumption, as rock bottom for many is death.
I sincerely hope that this brief outline helps to explain addiction in a clearer and more understandable way. At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that addiction is a whole-person disease requiring a whole-person approach. This is true, but does not mean that an individual needs to face recovery alone. There are many avenues to help in our community, including physicians, counselors, Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs, and Nick's Ride 4 Friends. However, it is up to each and every one of us in this community to get involved. Ending the stigma begins with you. Stay involved, be informed and let your efforts show that we are a community built on helping one another overcome this devastating disease.
Dr. Jerimy Blowers is an associate professor, certified addiction specialist, national speaker and licensed mental health counselor coordinating wellness and intervention services at Cayuga Community College in Auburn. He is concurrently a professor at South University and Touro University, instructing for the undergraduate and graduate health sciences and psychology departments. He is also a steering committee member of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.