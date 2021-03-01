Blowers: Understanding addiction behaviors

Compulsive use

Another important distinction here is the diminished capacity to resist using. As substance use continues and increases, the individual may put him or herself in dangerous conditions in order to satisfy the thought and need to use. Even when one's conscience may recognize the risk of using, the voice of addiction is louder and drowns out the capacity to think of anything but using. The time and energy spent using leaves little time and energy for things that once held great value.

Continuing despite consequence

As stated, the individual continues to use despite negative consequences. These can include loss of significant relationships, accidents and injury, legal trouble and even incarceration. Addiction is the only disease that convinces the person that he or she does not have it. Therefore, all of these consequences may be deflected from substance abuse and placed on others. There is a false belief that an individual needs to experience all of this in order to reach his or her bottom, and that any intervention prior to that point is futile. Unequivocally, this is not true and a dangerous assumption, as rock bottom for many is death.

I sincerely hope that this brief outline helps to explain addiction in a clearer and more understandable way. At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that addiction is a whole-person disease requiring a whole-person approach. This is true, but does not mean that an individual needs to face recovery alone. There are many avenues to help in our community, including physicians, counselors, Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs, and Nick's Ride 4 Friends. However, it is up to each and every one of us in this community to get involved. Ending the stigma begins with you. Stay involved, be informed and let your efforts show that we are a community built on helping one another overcome this devastating disease.

Dr. Jerimy Blowers is an associate professor, certified addiction specialist, national speaker and licensed mental health counselor coordinating wellness and intervention services at Cayuga Community College in Auburn. He is concurrently a professor at South University and Touro University, instructing for the undergraduate and graduate health sciences and psychology departments. He is also a steering committee member of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.

