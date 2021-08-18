Board of education: Capital project underway at Auburn schools

As you have been out enjoying the summer weather and walking, biking or driving by the Genesee, Owasco, Casey Park or Herman Avenue Elementary buildings, you have no doubt noticed a large amount of construction equipment and work that is being done. Although the summer vacation is well underway for many of our students and staff, work has continued in our buildings as the district undertakes one of the most ambitious portions of the multi-phase capital project that was approved by voters a little more than a year ago.
The work being completed at each of these elementary buildings is part of phase one of the 2019 capital project. While a majority of the work has been occurring at our elementary schools over the last two summers, with some small exterior work at the high school last year, all of our district buildings will see some much-needed enhancements and improvements throughout this multi-year project. The work that was completed last summer, which included new playground equipment at Herman Elementary and staircases and entryway improvements at Auburn High School, along with the work occurring this summer are only the first two parts of phase one of our capital project. Phase two will begin next summer with additional improvements at Seward Elementary and Auburn High School. Phase three will kick off the following year with improvements at Auburn Junior High School and throughout the district.
The major work that will be completed as part of phase 1B this summer will result in four of our five elementary buildings mentioned being upgraded with a new front entryway, secure vestibule and main office area. The fifth elementary school (Seward) received these upgrades during a previous capital project, but will be receiving many other updates during phase two next summer. Along with the more visible exterior improvements, each of these buildings will also receive improvements to their HVAC systems. While it was not possible to provide air conditioning relief to the entire building, portions that were determined to be hotter than other sections will receive it. Other sections of the building not receiving air conditioning will instead receive relief air systems through updates to each of the building’s piping systems and unit ventilators, providing for improved air handling in each of our buildings. We recognize that many of our buildings have been extremely hot many times throughout the school year. It is incredibly difficult for our students to learn while they are uncomfortable, so the addition of relief air systems will create a more comfortable and productive work environment for our students.
In addition to relief air systems, both Casey Park and Herman Elementary families will notice a newly renovated entryway and office suite. The renovations in these buildings will allow for a more visually pleasing and secure entryway. Instead of entering directly into the building after being buzzed in during school hours, families and students will now be allowed into a separate entryway and then will enter the newly renovated and rearranged office spaces. These newly renovated and reimagined spaces will provide our students and their families with a more visually pleasing entry into our buildings, along with access to more comfortable health and counseling facilities.
While Genesee and Owasco will also receive a rearranged entryway, students and families will be welcomed by an entirely new entryway façade. At Owasco Elementary, the front of the building will be expanded to accommodate the new entry area, while at Genesee Elementary, some of the most major changes will take place. A new ramp, awning and signage will be installed to welcome our students and families as they enter. Additionally, the front of the building will be beautified as the old rusted panels will be removed and replaced, greatly improving the look and the feel of this community building. Finally, Genesee Elementary will also receive an expanded recreation area with new playground equipment and a resurfaced basketball court, providing both the Genesee students and the Genesee community with a place to meet and play together.
This extremely exciting phase of our capital project has been a long time in the making, and will provide for some needed renovations and improvements to four of our most precious buildings. These improvements will provide support for hundreds of students for years to come, and could not have been completed without the support of our community. Thank you for your continued support of our school community, and enjoy watching the progress as our school buildings grow and improve.
