Board of education: Capital project underway at Auburn schools

As you have been out enjoying the summer weather and walking, biking or driving by the Genesee, Owasco, Casey Park or Herman Avenue Elementary buildings, you have no doubt noticed a large amount of construction equipment and work that is being done. Although the summer vacation is well underway for many of our students and staff, work has continued in our buildings as the district undertakes one of the most ambitious portions of the multi-phase capital project that was approved by voters a little more than a year ago.

The work being completed at each of these elementary buildings is part of phase one of the 2019 capital project. While a majority of the work has been occurring at our elementary schools over the last two summers, with some small exterior work at the high school last year, all of our district buildings will see some much-needed enhancements and improvements throughout this multi-year project. The work that was completed last summer, which included new playground equipment at Herman Elementary and staircases and entryway improvements at Auburn High School, along with the work occurring this summer are only the first two parts of phase one of our capital project. Phase two will begin next summer with additional improvements at Seward Elementary and Auburn High School. Phase three will kick off the following year with improvements at Auburn Junior High School and throughout the district.

