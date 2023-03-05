David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new book offers almost 500 pages of information on "Leave it to Beaver" — including the life of the Auburn native who co-created the iconic '50s television show.

Author Brian Humek, of Irving, Texas, released "The World Famous Beaverpedia" in December. The book was inspired by his lifelong adoration of the show, he told The Citizen, and based on exhaustive rewatching of all 234 episodes over the course of three months. Using a spreadsheet with 160 categories, he spent about two hours watching each 25-minute episode. Among other things, Humek noted when characters and locations appeared, situations were encountered and Jerry Mathers' Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver said, "Gee, Wally!" to his older brother portrayed by Tony Dow.

Before he chronicles the lives of the Cleaver family, however, Humek spends the first chapter of "Beaverpedia" on those of the men who created the sitcom: Joe Connelly and Auburn native Bob Mosher.

Born Jan. 18, 1915, Mosher grew up at 53 Lake Ave. in the city. He would later nod to his childhood home with references to that road in the "Beaver and Andy" and "Beaver's Cat Problem" episodes of "Leave it to Beaver," Humek wrote. But Mosher spent every season except summer in New York City, where his father left the child with his aunt. Mosher had lost his mother during birth.

After graduating from Morris High School in the South Bronx, Mosher studied English and worked for the newspaper at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. His summer jobs included writing for television and radio programs, as well as advertising copy. He continued the latter upon graduating, working for J. Walter Thompson agency in New York City, where he met Connelly.

The agency transferred Mosher and Connelly to Hollywood in 1942. There, they worked on "The Chase and Sanborn Hour," "Chesterfield Music Shop," "The Frank Morgan Show" and more before they were asked to write for "Amos 'n' Andy." In 12 years, they wrote more than 1,200 episodes of the radio sitcom, Humek said. By the early 1950s, however, they had set their sights on television.

Mosher and Connelly's credits before "Beaver" included writing an episode of "The Alan Young Show," creating the show "Meet Mr. McNutley" ("The Ray Milland Show") and conceiving the story of 1955 film "The Private War of Major Benson," which earned the duo an Academy Award nomination. Two years later, they created what Humek called "the most endearing family comedy of all time."

At first, Mosher didn't think families — particularly children — would like "Leave it to Beaver." But he believed they did because he and Connelly often took their side instead of the parents'.

"Every episode is based on something that really happened," Mosher told The Citizen in 1962 while summering on Owasco Lake. "Either to my own children, any one of Joe's seven, or even to Joe and me when we were kids. Without straining, we try to get a lesson in the 'Beaver' episodes, and some of our fans call Beaver a good example for youngsters. We want to portray kids honestly."

Mosher passed away in Los Angeles in 1971, eight years after the last season of "Leave it To Beaver," at the age of 57. He left behind a wife, Rose, and two children, Patricia and Bob Jr.

Mosher's son has praised Humek's book, saying in a testimonial, "My dad would've loved this book, which shows his passion for writing."

"Beaverpedia" is Humek's second book about the show, he said, and was the No. 1 new release in the TV books section of Amazon for five straight weeks. He has also published books in the young adult and ministry genres. Though he works full-time in licensing historical photos, he said he stopped working for months to write his latest ode to a show that has brought joy to him and millions of others.

"It takes you back to a time when you didn't have a lot of responsibilities," Humek said. "In 25 minutes everything is solved, any problem that they have. It's a fun show to watch."

To learn more For more information on "The World Famous Beaverpedia" by Brian Humek, visit leaveittobeaverbooks.com.