BOCES Showcase 2.JPG

A Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Extended School Year program showcase for special education students.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Special Education Extended School Year program would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following organizations, restaurants and people:

Auburn Police K-9 Officer Andy Kalet and Chewy

Kirsta Malone, Abby Clark and Sassy with Healing A'rts Equestrian Center

Dana Mandel with Lifespan Therapies

Rick & Patti DeMaio and Peyton with Muzzi's D'Italia Ice

Jim VanArsdale and Perform 4 Purpose entertainers, Gabrielle Grantz, Jacqueline Grantz, Juliana Grantz, Mac Ciras, Chris Conklin, Dante Liberatore, Corbin Walters

Aurelius Fire Department and members John Shaw, John Cluette and Rebecca Brown

Poppy's Ice Cream truck

Panera Bread and Kayleigh Nett

Kosta's

Lewis' Restaurant

Mr. Pizza

Mark's Pizzeria

Nino's II

Pizza Hut

Lasca's

And the entire staff of the BOCES Extended School Year Program.

Each and everyone of them donated to our summer program in some way, whether it was their time, pizza, food, money, performance or demonstration. Each and everyone of you brought huge smiles to our students faces! It is because of organizations, restaurants and people like you who take the time from your busy schedules to come visit or donate to us, that our program is so successful. Your compassion and kindness are unparalleled.

Helen Day is the lead teacher for the Extended School Year program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

