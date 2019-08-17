The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Special Education Extended School Year program would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following organizations, restaurants and people:
Auburn Police K-9 Officer Andy Kalet and Chewy
Kirsta Malone, Abby Clark and Sassy with Healing A'rts Equestrian Center
Dana Mandel with Lifespan Therapies
Rick & Patti DeMaio and Peyton with Muzzi's D'Italia Ice
Jim VanArsdale and Perform 4 Purpose entertainers, Gabrielle Grantz, Jacqueline Grantz, Juliana Grantz, Mac Ciras, Chris Conklin, Dante Liberatore, Corbin Walters
Aurelius Fire Department and members John Shaw, John Cluette and Rebecca Brown
Poppy's Ice Cream truck
Panera Bread and Kayleigh Nett
Kosta's
Lewis' Restaurant
Mr. Pizza
Mark's Pizzeria
Nino's II
Pizza Hut
Lasca's
And the entire staff of the BOCES Extended School Year Program.
Each and everyone of them donated to our summer program in some way, whether it was their time, pizza, food, money, performance or demonstration. Each and everyone of you brought huge smiles to our students faces! It is because of organizations, restaurants and people like you who take the time from your busy schedules to come visit or donate to us, that our program is so successful. Your compassion and kindness are unparalleled.