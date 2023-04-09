I’m approaching the end of my year-long position as curator of the Case Research Laboratory. For the past nine months I have committed myself to the world of the lab and it is now time to show the public the fruits of my labor. On April 15, the lab will officially open for visitors with a new interpretation in place. A fresh layout and design has brought a new air of openness to the space that will welcome visitors. The stories are more inclusive, often highlighting Theodore Case’s employees and family. My goals, which were once bullet points on paper, are now tangible. With the opening quickly approaching and my time at the museum diminishing, I find myself reflecting on the work I have done to get to this point.

When I first started in June 2022, the task ahead of me seemed monumental. The archive of Case’s letters, receipts and notebooks contains thousands of pages that I began carefully reading right away. It took several weeks to scour through the text and pull out tidbits of information specifically regarding Case’s associates and employees. The names I found, often simply a first or last name, were compiled into a list. Utilizing Auburn directories from 1916-1929 I began to put stories together about chemists, laboratorians, electricians and many others who worked with Case. Another great resource for this task was the digital archive of local newspapers. Through countless searches I found a wealth of information about the personal lives of many of these previously unknown individuals. Wedding announcements, obituaries and articles about local events provided a window into the world of the lab in the early 20th century.

After revisiting the archive a few more times I finally had a list of 26 individuals known to work at the Case lab and several other names of people who worked as contractors, lawyers and more. I was able to write short blurbs about many of these individuals to highlight not only their contributions to the lab but also their personal achievements and interests. This information is now part of a comprehensive document that can be used to guide someone who is giving a tour of the lab. Once the archive had been thoroughly investigated and the tour script rewritten, I set my eyes on a new goal: recruiting volunteer docents.

Volunteers are often at the heart of day-to-day operations at nonprofit organizations. These individuals, who freely give their time, become just as important as full-time staff members. Through this process I met several members of the Auburn community who possess a love for history and a desire to educate visitors. I am excited for our visitors to meet and learn from our group of new volunteers.

Finally, I will be spending the last months of my position giving and supervising tours, presenting at local institutions, and hopefully answering remaining research questions. This project for me was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at the home of the Willard-Case family, where sound film was brought to life. The richness of Auburn’s history has left a lasting impression on me, and I hope this project will inspire even more interest in local stories.